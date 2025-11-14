CloudDefenseAI CEO Anshu Bansal Shares with Forbes Why Cloud Resilience Needs More Than Vulnerability Management in 2025

Forbes PR 13th November

True cloud resilience isn’t just about stopping attacks- it’s about building systems that can adapt, recover and keep moving forward” — Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As businesses deepen their reliance on cloud infrastructure, many continue to operate on a flawed security model - discovering vulnerabilities and scrambling to fix them after the fact. While this method addresses immediate threats, it fails to provide the comprehensive protection needed in today's complex threat environment.In a new Forbes article, Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI, details the urgent need for a strategic pivot - from a reactive stance on vulnerabilities to a proactive architecture for true cloud resilience. He clarifies that resilience extends beyond breach prevention to designing systems that can endure, adapt to, and quickly bounce back from incidents.Anshu clarifies that conventional vulnerability management keeps security teams in a perpetual state of response. A truly resilient cloud framework, however, is inherently proactive - embedding security from the outset and constantly testing defenses against real-world conditions. He points to critical measures including automated security protocols, chaos engineering to reveal unseen flaws, and an integrated culture that distributes security ownership across all teams.According to Anshu, the leading enterprises of tomorrow will be those that approach resilience as a continuous journey- not a finite goal. By weaving security into the fabric of development and leveraging smart, automated platforms, companies can construct cloud ecosystems that are not just protected but also inherently robust and responsive to emerging dangers.Cloud resilience has transitioned from a strategic advantage to a fundamental requirement for any organization aiming to succeed in a rapidly evolving digital world.For a deeper understanding, Anshu’s full insights are available in his Forbes article About CloudDefense.AI:CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a cutting-edge Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that provides end-to-end security for cloud infrastructures and applications. CloudDefense.AI integrates advanced technology and expertise, making it the ultimate solution for mitigating security risks from development to deployment.Their state-of-the-art platform offers a full spectrum of security solutions, ensuring organizations can confidently protect their cloud environments. Covering every layer of security, CloudDefense.AI provides SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Scanning, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, Kubernetes Security, and AI-SPM. Moreover, their exclusive CloudShield.AI technology guarantees continuous policy enforcement and proactive threat mitigation.CloudDefense.AI enhances security with AI-driven remediation, attack path analysis, and automated risk assessment to reduce vulnerability noise and detect zero-day threats in real-time. This innovative approach boosts security efficiency, providing up to five times the value of traditional tools and establishing them as leaders in cloud security.If you want to learn more about CloudDefense.AI and explore one of the best CNAPPs in the industry, please book a free demo or contact with them at connectwithus@clouddefense.ai.

