CloudDefense.AI Introduces Pay-As-You-Go Pricing for QINA: Enterprise-Grade AppSec Without the Enterprise Hassle

With Pay-As-You-Go for QINA, we’re removing the traditional barriers to adopting strong application security” — Abhi Arora, COO at CloudDefense.AI

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudDefense.AI is excited to announce the rollout of Pay-As-You-Go pricing for QINA, bringing flexible, transparent, and scalable application security to teams of all sizes-without long-term lock-ins or procurement friction.The new pricing makes QINA even more accessible to modern engineering teams by aligning cost with usage and team size. With a free Starter plan and simple upgrade paths, organizations can start securing code in minutes and scale seamlessly as their needs grow.QINA’s Pay-As-You-Go model is available in three tiers, each aligned with common development workflows. The Starter (Free) tier includes support for up to five developers, 20 active repositories, and 100 monthly scans, making it well-suited for startups and small teams.The Team tier extends this capacity to 20 developers, 100 repositories, and 800 monthly scans. Priced at $45 per seat per month, it also provides advanced features such as DAST, API and mobile application scanning, compliance reporting, and AI-driven insights through QINA Clarity AI and Pulse AI.For organizations with more complex requirements, the Enterprise tier offers unlimited scanning capacity, dedicated support, hybrid deployment options, data residency, and custom SLAs tailored to security and compliance mandatesBeyond the pricing flexibility, QINA maintains its core promise: high-fidelity, actionable security findings that cut noise and accelerate remediation. Teams can integrate QINA across their CI/CD, SCM, ticketing, collaboration, and ITSM tools to embed security into daily workflows-without sacrificing developer velocity.The new pricing is exclusive to QINA and integrates seamlessly with existing developer workflows. Organizations can begin on the free tier, purchase seats for growing teams, or engage our experts for bespoke Enterprise deployments.With QINA’s Pay-As-You-Go pricing, CloudDefense.AI continues to simplify security for modern software teams-enabling faster, more confident releases without compromising protection.Want to try it out? Explore QINA’s new pricing 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞.𝐀𝐈:CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a cutting-edge Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that provides end-to-end security for cloud infrastructures and applications. CloudDefense.AI seamlessly integrates advanced technology and expertise to help organizations mitigate security security risks from development to deployment.Their platform offers a comprehensive spectrum of security solutions, ensuring organizations can confidently protect their cloud environments. Covering every layer of security, CloudDefense.AI provides SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Scanning, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, Kubernetes Security, and AI-SPM.CloudDefense.AI enhances security with AI-driven remediation, attack path analysis, and automated risk assessment to reduce vulnerability noise and detect zero-day threats in real-time. This innovative approach boosts security efficiency, providing up to five times the value of traditional tools and establishing them as leaders in cloud security.If you want to learn more about CloudDefense.AI and explore one of the best CNAPPs in the industry, please book a free demo or connect with them at connectwithus@clouddefense.ai.

