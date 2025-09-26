CloudDefense.AI CEO Anshu Bansal Shares with Forbes Why Misconfigurations Remain the Leading Cause of Cloud Breaches

Cloud misconfigurations aren’t just mistakes - they’re symptoms of deeper security blind spots that demand both smarter tools and a cultural shift.” — Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.ai

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every day, businesses lean more heavily on cloud technology to accelerate innovation and scale operations, yet this rapid growth often masks an insidious risk: the silent threat of cloud misconfigurations.Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI, recently shared his expert insights with Forbes, revealing why these seemingly simple errors remain the leading cause of data breaches even as organizations continue to invest billions in cloud security worldwide. His perspective underscores how the challenges of managing complex cloud environments, coupled with a growing pace of development, create ample opportunities for costly security gaps.Anshu explains that cloud misconfigurations go beyond mere technical mistakes. They represent fundamental issues tied to how organizations design, monitor, and maintain their cloud infrastructures. Common problems - such as publicly exposed storage buckets or overly broad access permissions-are symptoms of deeper gaps in automation, visibility, and coordination between development and security teams. These vulnerabilities persist because traditional security tools often generate excessive alerts without providing the necessary context, leaving teams overwhelmed and struggling to prioritize true risks.To break this cycle, Anshu advocates for a shift in cloud security strategy - from reactive firefighting to proactive prevention. He stresses the importance of embedding security checks early in the development process and adopting principles like least privilege access, continuous environment monitoring, and automated policy enforcement. By combining smarter, context-aware tools with disciplined processes, organizations can gain the clarity and control they need to reduce breaches caused by misconfigurations and protect their most critical assets.Cloud security remains a complex challenge, but with heightened awareness and commitment, businesses can better safeguard their cloud environments and reduce the risk of damaging breaches.For a deeper understanding, Anshu’s full insights are available in his Forbes article About CloudDefense.AI:CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a cutting-edge Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that provides end-to-end security for cloud infrastructures and applications. CloudDefense.AI seamlessly integrates advanced technology and expertise to help organizations mitigate security risks from development to deployment.Their platform offers a comprehensive spectrum of security solutions, ensuring organizations can confidently protect their cloud environments. Covering every layer of security, CloudDefense.AI provides SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Scanning, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, Kubernetes Security, and AI-SPM.CloudDefense.AI enhances security with AI-driven remediation, attack path analysis, and automated risk assessment to reduce vulnerability noise and detect zero-day threats in real-time. This innovative approach boosts security efficiency, providing up to five times the value of traditional tools and establishing them as leaders in cloud security.If you want to learn more about CloudDefense.AI, please book a free demo or contact with them at connectwithus@clouddefense.ai.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.