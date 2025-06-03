INTERNATIONAL LONGSHORE AND WAREHOUSE MEMBER LAUNCHES 1,750-MILE JOURNEY TO SUPPORT ALEX’S LEMONADE STAND FOUNDATION

Retired Police Officer Paul Zuanich Plans to Visit Every West Coast ILWU Port To Raise Funds for ALSF During Month-Long Bike Voyage

We’re thrilled that Paul is taking on this incredible challenge to support Alex’s mission.” — Liz Scott, Alex's Mom and Co-Executive Director of ALSF

WYNNEWOOD, PA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, the fight against childhood cancer will be hitting the road—literally. Paul Zuanich, a member of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU), will embark on an ambitious 1,750-mile electric bicycle ride from Bellingham, Washington to San Pedro, California, raising funds and awareness for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the United States. The ILWU "Ride the Coast" fundraiser kicks off on June 5, 2025, as Paul departs Washington, and will visit every West Coast ILWU port before concluding on July 5, 2025.The ride is in partnership with ILWU Walk the Coast , a collective fundraising initiative that unites ILWU Locals and Divisions from Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, and California. Since 2012, ILWU Walk the Coast has raised more than $1.3 million for ALSF to fund critical research toward cures for all forms of childhood cancer. Paul Zuanich is also a retired police officer and is working with state and local law enforcement agencies in the cities he’s passing through in hopes that they will provide an escort through town and help raise awareness around his ride. While ALSF is "fighting childhood cancer one cup at a time,” Zuanich says ILWU is, "Fighting childhood cancer one mile at a time.”“We’re thrilled that Paul is taking on this incredible challenge to support Alex’s mission,” said Liz Scott, Alex’s mom and Co-Executive Director of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. “His ride will not only raise vital funds but also bring attention to the urgent need for better treatments for childhood cancer.”Paul’s “Ride the Coast” will serve as a moving tribute to the children and families impacted by cancer and to Alex’s enduring legacy. Paul’s route schedule and progress can be followed here. The “Ride the Coast” fundraiser kicks off during ALSF’s Lemonade Days this June 2025, which is also the 25th anniversary of its founder Alexandra "Alex" Scott’s first lemonade stand. The foundation's signature, month-long Lemonade Days fundraising initiative, which has grown into a nationwide movement which launched on June 1, 2025, with the goal of hosting stands across all 50 states to honor Alex's enduring legacy. To date, ALSF has raised over $350 million, funding more than 1,500 cutting-edge research projects at nearly 150 institutions worldwide For more information on Lemonade Days and supporting childhood cancer research, visit www.alexslemonade.org/lemonade-days For more information on Ride the Coast or to support Paul’s fundraising efforts, please visit ILWUWalkThecoast.org. For media inquiries or to speak with Paul, ALSF representatives or ILWU representatives, please contact Jessica Buono of Pitch Parlor PR at jbuono@pitchparlorpr.com.ABOUT ALEX’S LEMONADE STAND FOUNDATION:Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. By the time Alex passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a worldwide fundraising movement and the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the U.S. ALSF is a leader in funding pediatric cancer research projects across the globe and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.