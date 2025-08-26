ALEX'S LEMONADE STAND FOUNDATION LAUNCHES 13TH ANNUAL MILLION MILE CHALLENGE DURING CHILDHOOD CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

Over 9 Million Miles & $18 Million Raised to Date as ALSF Aims For 25,000 Participants This September to Honor Alex Scott's 25th Anniversary

The Million Mile Challenge embodies the spirit that my daughter Alex started 25 years ago, and proves that meaningful change starts with everyday people who choose to make a difference.” — Liz Scott, Co-Executive Director of ALSF and Alex's mother

WYNNEWOOD, PA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As September marks Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the U.S., is launching its 13th Annual Million Mile challenge , inviting participants nationwide to walk, run, bike, and move for a meaningful cause. Since its inception in 2013, this powerful grassroots initiative has raised over $18 million and logged more than 9 million miles for childhood cancer research and family support programs. In honor of Alex Scott's 25th anniversary of her first stand, ALSF is challenging communities nationwide to help reach 25,000 participants for this year's Million Mile challenge.The Million Mile challenge addresses a critical funding gap in childhood cancer research. Despite more than 400,000 children developing cancer worldwide each year, childhood cancer research remains consistently underfunded compared to adult cancers. ALSF's Million Mile challenge directly tackles this disparity by transforming everyday physical activity into lifesaving research dollars."The Million Mile Challenge embodies the spirit that my daughter Alex started 25 years ago, and proves that meaningful change starts with everyday people who choose to make a difference." said Liz Scott, Co-Executive Director of ALSF and Alex's mother. "Every mile logged brings awareness to kids fighting cancer and inspires donations that fund critical research, expanded treatment access, and programs that remove financial barriers to lifesaving care for families."How the Million Mile Challenge WorksBetween September 1-30, 2025, participants commit to logging miles through walking, running, cycling, swimming, or any form of movement while raising funds for ALSF. The challenge brings together individuals, families, schools, corporate teams, and community groups in a unified effort to support children with cancer and their families. The funds raised through the Million Mile challenge support ALSF's mission and core pillars in the fight against childhood cancer:- Research Funding: Supporting innovative pediatric cancer research projects at leading institutions- Treatment Access: Expanding access to cutting-edge treatments for children who need them most- Family Support: Providing programs that remove financial barriers to lifesaving careThe Million Mile has become one of ALSF's signature fundraising campaigns, demonstrating the power of collective action in the fight against childhood cancer. The program exemplifies ALSF's grassroots origins – much like Alex Scott's original front yard lemonade stand that started the foundation, the Million Mile proves that ordinary people taking simple actions can create extraordinary change.Join the MovementRegistration for the 2025 Million Mile is now open. Participants can sign up as individuals or create teams, set fundraising goals, and track their miles throughout September. The campaign provides participants with fundraising tools, progress tracking, and community support to maximize their impact. To register, learn more about The Million Mile and for more information on supporting childhood cancer research, visit http://www.alexslemonade.org/ For media inquiries or to speak with ALSF representatives, please contact Jessica Buono of Pitch Parlor PR at jbuono@pitchparlorpr.com.ABOUT ALEX’S LEMONADE STAND FOUNDATION:Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. By the time Alex passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a worldwide fundraising movement and the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the U.S. ALSF is a leader in funding pediatric cancer research projects across the globe and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

