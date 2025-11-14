Condolence Letters from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong on Typhoon Tino and Super Typhoon Uwan in the Philippines, 14 November 2025

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong have written to Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to express condolences in response to the tragic loss of lives and destruction caused by Typhoon Tino and Super Typhoon Uwan in the Philippines. The text of the letters is appended.

MFA is closely monitoring the situation and has reached out to e-registered Singaporeans in the affected area to render any necessary consular assistance. Singaporeans in the affected area are advised to remain vigilant, take all necessary precautions for their personal safety and heed the instructions of the local authorities. Currently, there are no reports of Singaporeans injured as a result of the typhoons.

Singaporeans who are in or travelling to the Philippines are strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg and to purchase comprehensive travel insurance.

Singaporeans in the Philippines who require consular assistance may contact the Singapore Embassy in Manila, or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office:

Singapore Embassy in Manila

505 Rizal Drive, Bonifacio Global City

1634 Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines

Tel: +63 2 8856 9922 / +63 917 860 4740 (emergencies)

Email: singemb_mnl@mfa.sg

MFA Duty Office

Tel: +65 6379 8800 / 8855 (24-hour hotline)

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

14 NOVEMBER 2025

Letter from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

12 November 2025

His Excellency Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr.

President

Republic of the Philippines

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of Singapore, I convey my deepest condolences for the loss of lives and widespread damage wrought by Typhoon Tino and Super Typhoon Uwan in the Philippines.

Singapore stands in solidarity with the Philippines during this difficult time. I am certain that under your leadership and with the resilience of your people, the Philippines will overcome this adversity and emerge stronger. Singapore stands ready to assist in the relief efforts.

Yours sincerely,

Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Letter from Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

13 November 2025

His Excellency Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr.

President

Republic of the Philippines

Your Excellency,

I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives and devastation caused by Typhoon Tino and Super Typhoon Uwan, so soon after the recent natural disasters. On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I convey our heartfelt condolences to you and the people of the Philippines.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, those who have been injured, and all the communities facing the immense task of recovery. I am confident that under your leadership, the Philippine people will overcome this difficult period with strength and fortitude. Singapore stands ready to provide assistance to the Philippines. Please do not hesitate to let me know how we can contribute.

Yours sincerely,

Lawrence Wong