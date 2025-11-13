Working Visit of His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, 13 to 14 November 2025

His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan will make a Working Visit to Singapore from 13 to 14 November 2025. King Abdullah will call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and meet Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. Prime Minister Wong will also host a lunch in His Majesty’s honour.

King Abdullah will be accompanied by His Royal Highness Chief Advisor to King Abdullah for Religious and Cultural Affairs and Personal Envoy of King Abdullah Prince Ghazi Bin Muhammad, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, His Excellency Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat and senior Jordanian officials.