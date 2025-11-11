Visit by the Governor of East Java Province, Republic of Indonesia, Khofifah Indar Parawansa, Under the Rising Fellowship, 11 to 14 November 2025

Governor of East Java Khofifah Indar Parawansa will visit Singapore under the RISING Fellowship from 11 to 14 November 2025, at the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

Governor Khofifah will call on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, as well as Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong. She will be hosted to lunch by Minister Balakrishnan, and meet Minister for Education Desmond Lee and Acting Minister for Muslim Affairs Prof Faishal Ibrahim.

Governor Khofifah will attend a business forum on investments into East Java, and have engagements with agencies and organisations in the areas of healthcare cooperation, development assistance, urban planning, and municipal services.

The RISING (Republic of Indonesia + Singapore) Fellowship is a flagship bilateral platform designed to strengthen relationships between leaders from Singapore and Indonesia’s regions. It was launched at the 2018 Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat by then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and then-President of Indonesia Joko Widodo.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

11 NOVEMBER 2025