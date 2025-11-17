Smart Portable Ultrasound Market to Reach US $6.5 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Smart Portable Ultrasound Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Smart Portable Ultrasound Market?

The market size for smart portable ultrasounds has seen a fast-paced expansion in the last few years. The value will rise from $3.29 billion in 2024 to reach $3.78 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. The historical growth phase is due to a boosted acceptance in hospitals, surging need for point-of-care diagnostic tools, increased usage in emergency and critical care settings, wider application in rural healthcare services and an escalating interest in affordable imaging solutions.

In the foreseeable future, the smart portable ultrasound market is projected to experience swift expansion. It's anticipated to reach a value of $6.51 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The expected increase during this period can be attributed to several factors, including a rise in its use in home healthcare, its integration with telemedicine, increasing demand in developing economies, the broadening of outpatient care centres, and a growing inclination towards minimally invasive diagnostic procedures. Other important trends that will shape this period include improvement in imaging quality due to technological advancements, innovation in wireless connectivity, advances in AI-based diagnosis, research and development in miniaturization, and progress in battery and energy efficiency.

Download a free sample of the smart portable ultrasound market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29204&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Smart Portable Ultrasound Global Market Growth?

The escalating prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is anticipated to drive the expansion of the smart portable ultrasound market in the future. These diseases encompass a range of ailments impacting the heart and blood vessels, such as heart failure, stroke, hypertension, and heart attack. Unhealthy lifestyle habits including poor nutrition, lack of physical activity, and smoking, contribute significantly towards increasing the risk of these conditions. By facilitating early and precise detection of heart and vascular irregularities, smart portable ultrasound devices play a crucial role in managing the prevalence of these diseases. This allows for swift medical intervention and enhances patient outcomes. For example, the American Heart Association, a nonprofit organization based in the US, recorded a slight increase in the overall mortality figures in the cardiovascular sector in January 2024. The total number of deaths rose to 931,578 from 928,741 in 2023, marking an increase of less than 3,000 fatalities. Hence, the increasing incidence of cardiovascular disorders is fueling the growth of the smart portable ultrasound devices market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Smart Portable Ultrasound Market?

Major players in the Smart Portable Ultrasound Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

• Philips Healthcare (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

• ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

• Konica Minolta Inc.

• EchoPixel Inc.

• Mindray Medical International Limited

• Esaote S.p.A.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Smart Portable Ultrasound Industry?

Key players in the smart portable ultrasound market are concentrating their efforts on innovation, such as wireless handheld ultrasound solutions, aiming to broaden the access to diagnostic imaging, facilitate real-time clinical decisions, and enhance patient outcomes across diverse care settings. The term wireless handheld ultrasound refers to a mobile, cordless imaging device that synchronizes with a smartphone or a tablet, offering immediate diagnostic ultrasound at the point of care. To illustrate, in April 2024, GE HealthCare, a medical tech company based in the U.S., introduced Caption AI in its Vscan Air SL wireless handheld ultrasound system. This ground-breaking solution applies AI to offer real-time, stage-by-stage guidance, making it easier for clinicians - even with minimal ultrasound experience - to acquire high-end cardiac images. This revolutionizes key processes and simplifies image capture by reducing the reliance on specialist operators and accelerating cardiac assessments. It gives real-time, sequential visual instructions to support the user in directing the probe to achieve standard echocardiographic views.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Smart Portable Ultrasound Market Report?

The smart portable ultrasoundmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Handheld Ultrasound Devices, Laptop-based Ultrasound Devices, Tablet-based Ultrasound Devices

2) By Technology: 2D, 3D Or 4D, Doppler, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Cardiology, Obstetrics, Gynecology, Urology, Musculoskeletal, Emergency Medicine, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Handheld Ultrasound Devices: Point of Care Ultrasound Devices, Pocket Ultrasound Devices, Compact Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices

2) By Laptop-based Ultrasound Devices: Portable Cardiology Ultrasound Devices, Portable Obstetrics Ultrasound Devices, Portable Abdominal Ultrasound Devices

3) By Tablet-based Ultrasound Devices: Mobile Emergency Ultrasound Devices, Mobile Musculoskeletal Ultrasound Devices, Mobile Vascular Ultrasound Devices

View the full smart portable ultrasound market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-portable-ultrasound-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Smart Portable Ultrasound Industry?

In the Smart Portable Ultrasound Global Market Report 2025, North America led as the biggest market in 2024. The document also predicts that Asia-Pacific will see the most rapid growth in the coming years. Covered regions in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Smart Portable Ultrasound Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Ultrasound Systems Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ultrasound-systems-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Ultrasound Transducer Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ultrasound-transducer-global-market-report

3D And 4D Ultrasound Devices Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-and-4d-ultrasound-devices-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.