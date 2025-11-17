Smart Portable Oxygen Generator Market Forecasted to Achieve US $3.21 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Smart Portable Oxygen Generator Market In 2025?

In recent years, there's been a notable expansion in the market size of smart portable oxygen generators. The market value is expected to elevate from $1.99 billion in 2024 to $2.20 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This growth during the historical interval can be tied to the upsurge in chronic respiratory illnesses, the increasing number of older population needing long-term oxygen assistance, heightened awareness of portable oxygen solutions for home usage, a spike in hospital admissions due to respiratory conditions, an advancement in health coverage for respiratory treatments, and the rising preference of patients for mobility and convenience.

Anticipations show a potent surge in the smart portable oxygen generator market in the coming years, with projections suggesting a growth to $3.21 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. This expansion during the predicted period is credited to factors such as the growing influence of home-based healthcare services, escalating demand for unique respiratory support systems, an increase in the acceptance of preventive healthcare practices, amplified oxygen usage for outdoor activities and travel, broadening of reimbursement rules for home oxygen therapy and a surge in lifestyle-related breathing disorders. Key trends during the predicted span will include technological progress in small and energy-saving oxygen producing systems, breakthroughs in noise lowering and comfort design, advancements in smart connectivity and the amalgamation of mobile health, evolution in lightweight and resilient material engineering, research and development in regulating oxygen flow algorithms, and progress in battery life extension and operational longevity.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Smart Portable Oxygen Generator Market?

Growth in the smart portable oxygen generator market is projected to surge due to the escalating occurrence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). COPD encompasses a range of advanced lung disorders like emphysema and chronic bronchitis, resulting in obstructed airflow and complications related to respiration. The increase in aging population, combined with a longer exposure to environmental and lifestyle hazards and the natural decline in lung function due to aging, heightens the susceptibility to persistent respiratory diseases. Smart portable oxygen generators aid these COPD patients by modifying oxygen supply to sustain healthy oxygen levels in the blood, lessening breathlessness and granting more mobility and independency during everyday tasks. For instance, the US-based public health agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), noted that by May 2025, the age-adjusted prevalence of diagnosed COPD in adults aged 18 and over in the United States had risen to 3.8% in 2023, equating to 141,733 deaths that same year. Consequently, the growing occurrence of COPD is contributing to the expansion of the smart portable oxygen generator market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Smart Portable Oxygen Generator Industry?

Major players in the Smart Portable Oxygen Generator Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Omron Corporation

• Niterra Co. Ltd.

• ESAB Corporation

• Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

• Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

• Inogen Inc.

• Precision Medical Inc.

• Zhengzhou Olive Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

• Foshan Keyhub Electronic Industries Co. Ltd.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Smart Portable Oxygen Generator Market In The Future?

Leading firms in the smart portable oxygen generator market are integrating progressive technologies like pressure swing adsorption (PSA) to boost the purity of oxygen, energy efficiency, and the reliability of their devices. PSA is a gas separation method that utilizes molecular sieves to extract nitrogen from ambient air under pressure, resulting in high-quality oxygen with steady performance and minimal maintenance requirements. In July 2025, VARON, a US-based producer of portable and home-based oxygen solutions, introduced the VP-8G Portable Oxygen Concentrator. This smart instrument, which uses PSA technology, is engineered to provide efficient, high-quality oxygen for mobile users. The device includes an intelligent pulse flow system that synchronizes with the user's breathing, eight configurable flow controls, and a lightweight, travel-friendly model with exchangeable filters and batteries. The VP-8G device enhances the convenience, mobility, and efficiency of oxygen delivery for users.

What Segments Are Covered In The Smart Portable Oxygen Generator Market Report?

The smart portable oxygen generatormarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Continuous Flow, Pulse Flow, Dual Flow

2) By Technology: Pressure Swing Adsorption, Membrane Oxygen Concentrators, Other Technologies

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Homecare, Hospitals And Clinics, Travel, Emergency Services, Other Applications

5) By End User: Personal, Healthcare Facilities, Ambulatory Services, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Continuous Flow: Single Mode, Variable Flow, High Capacity, Low Capacity, Compact Design, Stationary Support

2) By Pulse Flow: Automatic Adjustment, Fixed Pulse, Breath-Responsive, Multi-Setting, Portable Compact, Lightweight Travel

3) By Dual Flow: Manual Switching, Automatic Switching, Combined Mode, Adaptive Flow, Hybrid Output, Multi-User Support

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Smart Portable Oxygen Generator Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America had the biggest share in the Smart Portable Oxygen Generator Global Market Report 2025. However, it is projected that the highest rate of growth will be observed in the Asia-Pacific region. The report includes data from various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, ensuring comprehensive coverage.

