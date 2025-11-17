Smart Portable Electrocardiogram (ECG) Device Market to Expand at a 12% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $3.2 Billion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Smart Portable Electrocardiogram (ECG) Device Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Smart Portable Electrocardiogram (ECG) Device Market Worth?

The market for intelligent portable electrocardiogram (ECG) devices has seen impressive expansion in the recent past. It's predicted to increase in size from $1.81 billion in 2024 to $2.04 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The significant growth during the historical period can be related to the augmenting occurrences of disorders associated with lifestyle, the escalating acceptance of portable healthcare devices, increased demand for home-based health monitoring, the growth of telemedicine services, and heightened consciousness about early cardiac care.

In the upcoming years, a swift expansion is anticipated in the market size of smart portable electrocardiogram (ECG) devices. The market's value is projected to reach $3.20 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The surge during the forecast period can be ascribed to several factors such as a growing geriatric population globally, a heightened demand for affordable diagnostic solutions, an increase in healthcare spending in developing countries, the extension of remote patient monitoring schemes, and escalating government backing for digital healthcare plans. Key trends for the forecasted period comprise technological progress in wireless ECG equipment, breakthroughs in wearable heart monitoring, advances in artificial intelligence-driven diagnostics, exploration and innovation in miniaturized sensors, and a rising merger with mobile health applications.

Download a free sample of the smart portable electrocardiogram (ecg) device market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29202&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Smart Portable Electrocardiogram (ECG) Device Market?

The increasing occurrence of cardiovascular diseases is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the smart portable electrocardiogram (ECG) device market in the near future. Cardiovascular disease encompasses a range of conditions that affect the heart and blood vessels. It is primarily fueled by a rise in cases of high blood pressure (hypertension) and obesity, which significantly boost the probability of heart-related ailments. The smart portable electrocardiogram (ECG) device aids in handling the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases by facilitating early diagnosis and uninterrupted monitoring of cardiac health, which in turn allows for prompt medical intervention and improved control over the disease. For example, as per the UK government data in September 2025, a government agency based in the UK states that over 7.6 million people are currently living with a cardiovascular disease. This includes more than 4 million men and 3.6 million women, with projections of an increase by 1 million by 2030 and 2 million more than the current number by 2040. Therefore, the boost in cardiovascular disease cases is contributing to the expansion of the smart portable electrocardiogram (ECG) device market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Smart Portable Electrocardiogram (ECG) Device Market?

Major players in the Smart Portable Electrocardiogram (ECG) Device Global Market Report 2025 include:

- Koninklijke Philips N.V.

- Baxter International Inc.

- OMRON HEALTHCARE Co. Ltd.

- Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

- Nihon Kohden Corporation

- Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

- iRhythm Technologies Inc.

- Beurer GmbH.

- Schiller AG.

- Edan Instruments Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Smart Portable Electrocardiogram (ECG) Device Market?

Leading firms in the smart portable electrocardiogram (ECG) device industry are honing their efforts on concocting high-end solutions like AI-supported ECG equipments to increase the precision and accessibility of cardiac surveillance. AI-equipped ECG devices pertain to electrocardiogram instruments that employ artificial intelligence to autonomously examine heart impulses for swift and precise identification of cardiac irregularities. For example, in September 2025, AliveCor, a healthcare tech firm based in the U.S., initiated the roll out of Kardia 12L handheld ECG system in India, with a nod from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO). This trailblazing machine empowers healthcare workers to administer 12-lead ECG analyses whenever and wherever, by means of a solitary-cable design. The device offers AI-amplified ECG decoding that accelerates the identification of heart anomalies while assuring superior portability and simplicity for the users. The Kardia 12L system, coupled with AliveCor’s digital health platform, paves the way for uncomplicated cardiac info governance, encourages distant consults, and boosts the efficacy of diagnostics. Through this innovative AI-aided system, patient care is ameliorated, clinical processes are streamlined, and the scope of superior cardiac monitoring solutions is broadened.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Smart Portable Electrocardiogram (ECG) Device Market Share?

The smart portable electrocardiogram (ecg) devicemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Handheld Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices, Wearable Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices, Patch Based Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices, Other Product Types

2) By Technology: Bluetooth, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi), Universal Serial Bus (USB), Other Technologies

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Home Care, Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other Applications

5) By End User: Personal Users, Healthcare Professionals, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Handheld Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices: Single Channel Devices, Multi Channel Devices, Portable Diagnostic Devices, Compact Screening Devices

2) By Wearable Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices: Smartwatch Based Devices, Chest Strap Devices, Clothing Embedded Devices, Fitness Band Based Devices

3) By Patch Based Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices: Disposable Patch Devices, Reusable Patch Devices, Wireless Patch Devices, Adhesive Sensor Patch Devices

4) By Other Products: Portable Cardiac Monitors, Event Monitoring Devices, Holter Monitoring Systems, Ambulatory Cardiac Recorders

View the full smart portable electrocardiogram (ecg) device market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-portable-electrocardiogram-ecg-device-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Smart Portable Electrocardiogram (ECG) Device Market?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the Smart Portable Electrocardiogram (ECG) Device Global Market Report 2025. However, growth is anticipated to be fastest in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecasted period. The report encompasses various regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Smart Portable Electrocardiogram (ECG) Device Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Ecg Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ecg-devices-global-market-report

Electrocardiogram Ecg Equipment And Management System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electrocardiogram-ecg-equipment-and-management-system-global-market-report

Mobile Ecg Devices Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-ecg-devices-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.