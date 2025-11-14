Secretary Noem Gives TSA Officers $10,000 Bonus for Above and Beyond Service During Democrats’ Shutdown

Trump administration rewards public servants who kept airports safe despite the Democrats' games

HOUSTON, Texas – On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced that Transportation Security Agency (TSA) officers with exemplary service during the Democrats’ government shutdown will be receiving a $10,000 bonus in appreciation for their hard work and service to the American people.

“I’m pleased to announce that under President Trump, we are giving a $10,000 bonus to TSA officers across our nation who went above and beyond during the Democrats’ shutdown,” Secretary Noem said in a statement. “They guaranteed that America wouldn’t shut down – no matter how badly the Democrats wanted average Americans to feel the pain. Their unsung patriotism deserves recognition. President Trump and I are so grateful for these patriots.”

Despite tremendous personal, operational, and financial challenges, these dedicated officers showed up to work every day for more than a month, without pay, ensuring the American people could travel safely.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is paying for these bonuses using carryover funds from Fiscal Year 2025. This funding is available thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem’s commitment to fiscal responsibility, enabling DHS to save the American taxpayer over $13.2 billion since President Trump returned to office.

During her remarks in Houston, Secretary Noem spotlighted examples of extraordinary service at George Bush Intercontinental Airport despite tough economic conditions imposed by the Democrats’ shutdown:

TSA officer Reiko Walker, an officer of 20 years and part of TSA’s National Deployment Force, had perfect attendance during the shutdown and filled in on extra shifts. At the end of six weeks, he willingly worked double of what he was originally scheduled for.

TSA officer Ashley Richardson, another officer with perfect attendance. After months of excelling at her work, she planned on moving into her own place but had to cancel that move due to the Democrats’ shutdown.

Democrat radicals in D.C. intentionally imposed this uncertainty, stress, and fear on these hardworking Americans in a desperate attempt to give free healthcare to illegal aliens. Despite these challenges, thousands of TSA officers throughout the country woke up every day, showed up, and did their duty. As a result, they will be rewarded. President Trump and Secretary Noem will always put Americans first.

# # #