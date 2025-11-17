Secretary Noem Awards $10,000 Bonuses to Logan Airport TSA Officers For Exemplary Service During Democrats’ Shutdown

Over 270 Boston TSA officers had perfect attendance

BOSTON – On Saturday evening, the United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem gave $10,000 bonuses to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, who went above and beyond during the Democrats’ 43-day shutdown. Over 270 TSA officers in Boston had perfect attendance in the face of economic uncertainty during the shutdown.

Earlier this week, Secretary Noem announced that select TSA officers nationwide would be receiving a $10,000 bonus in appreciation for their dedication and commitment to keeping America safe even as Democrats fought for healthcare for illegal aliens.

“Americans can be proud of TSA workers across the country who continued to serve with excellence throughout the shutdown - like these patriots at Logan Airport in Massachusetts - who went to great lengths to protect our country, care for their fellow Americans, and keep our nation moving," said Secretary Noem. “President Trump and I are giving a $10,000 bonus to exemplary TSA officers across our nation who went above and beyond their performance. Thank you to the men and women of TSA!"

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is paying for these bonuses using carryover funds from Fiscal Year 2025. This funding is available thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem’s commitment to fiscal responsibility, enabling DHS to save the American taxpayer over $13.2 billion since President Trump returned to office.

# # #