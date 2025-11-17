ICE Arrests Uzbekistan Criminal Illegal Alien and Wanted Terrorist Driving 18-Wheeler in Kansas

This criminal illegal alien was RELEASED into the country under the Biden administration, granted a work authorization, and was even issued a commercial driver’s license by Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 31-year-old Akhror Bozorov, a criminal illegal alien from Uzbekistan wanted in his origin country for belonging to a terrorist organization.

Uzbekistan authorities issued an arrest warrant for Bozorov in 2022 for being a member of a terrorist organization. He is accused of distributing terrorist propaganda calling for jihad online and recruiting terrorists to join the jihad movement.

ICE arrested him in Kansas on November 9, while he was working as a commercial truck driver. Governor Josh Shapiro’s Pennsylvania issued him a commercial driver's license (CDL). The Biden administration granted him work authorization in January 2024.

“Not only was Akhror Bozorov—a wanted terrorist—RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration, but he was he was also given a commercial driver’s license by Governor Shapiro’s Pennsylvania. This should go without saying, but terrorist illegal aliens should not be operating 18-wheelers on America’s highways,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Biden and Mayorkas allowed countless terrorists to come into our country. President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to target these national security threats.”

Bozorov illegally entered the United States in February 2023. He was then arrested by U.S. Border Patrol and released into American communities by the Biden administration.

# # #