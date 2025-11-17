ICE Lodges Arrest Detainer for Illegal Alien Who Attacked Innocent Woman in Plano, Texas with a Hammer

The illegal alien was released into the country by the Biden administration in 2024

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer for Sergio Noe de Nova Duarte, an illegal alien from Mexico, who attacked an innocent woman jogging in Bob Woodruff Park in Plano with a hammer.

On November 13, Plano Police Department charged him with aggravated kidnapping and bodily injury. ICE lodged an arrest detainer on him with the Collin County Jail to ensure he is not released back into American communities.

Sergio Noe de Nova Duarte has a lengthy rap sheet including previous arrests in 2024 for burglary and larceny. Following his arrest in 2024, ICE apprehended this criminal illegal alien, and the Biden administration released him into the country with a notice to appear before an immigration judge in 2026.

“This criminal illegal alien should have never been loose in our communities to attack this woman jogging in a park with a hammer,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Following this illegal alien’s arrest in 2024, the Biden administration released this criminal illegal alien back into our communities. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE lodged an arrest detainer to ensure this criminal illegal alien is NEVER able to prey on innocent women in our country again.”

Sergio Noe de Nova Duarte entered the U.S. on a B2 tourist visa in 2016. This visa required him to depart the U.S. by September 17, 2016.

# # #