IAEE and Swapcard Partner to Deliver a Unified Digital Experience for Expo! Expo!

Our new partnership with Swapcard enables us to deliver a digitally enhanced experience that prioritizes our entire community—attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors alike.” — Marsha Flanagan, M.Ed., CEM - IAEE President and CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Exhibitions and Events(IAEE) has announced a strategic partnership with Swapcard, the leading event engagement platform, to deliver a seamless and fully integrated digital experience for Expo! Expo! – IAEE’s Annual Meeting & Exhibition in Houston, Texas, between 8 and 10 December 2025.This collaboration advances IAEE’s mission to enhance the value of its flagship event and drive innovation across the exhibitions and events industry. By utilizing Swapcard’s platform, Expo! Expo! participants—including exhibitors, sponsors, attendees, and speakers—will experience a smarter, more connected event environment.“IAEE has always championed innovation in the exhibitions and events industry,” said IAEE President and CEO, Marsha Flanagan, M.Ed., CEM. “Our new partnership with Swapcard enables us to deliver a digitally enhanced experience that prioritizes our entire community—attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors alike. This collaboration strengthens IAEE’s role as a leader in shaping the future of our industry.”Together, IAEE and Swapcard are redefining engagement before, during, and after Expo! Expo! by uniting every touchpoint within one intuitive platform."This renewed partnership marks a meaningful continuation of our long-standing collaboration with IAEE, especially after having worked closely together during and following the COVID era to help the events industry adapt and thrive," said Baptiste Boulard, CEO of Swapcard. "We're thrilled to return as the official app partner of IAEE. Swapcard offers the most advanced engagement platform tailored for associations in the U.S. Powered by AI and driven by data, it creates seamless, personalized, and high-impact event experiences that connect people and deliver measurable revenue growth. This partnership comes at a critical time as associations face increasing pressure to grow and diversify their revenue streams amid economic uncertainty and headwinds from trade and immigration policies."The new Expo! Expo! app, powered by Swapcard, will serve as a central hub for all event interactions. Key features include:- Unified event experience: Access and explore event details, personalize your schedule, navigate interactive floor plans, browse exhibitor directories, and get instant support—all from a single platform.- AI-powered smart networking: Connect with the most relevant people, sessions, and brands through intelligent matchmaking that enhances engagement across the event journey.- Seamless data integration: Synchronize registration systems and the app in real time to maintain accuracy and simplify event management.- Drive event engagement: Empower exhibitors to connect with their ideal attendees through AI capabilities.- Enhanced digital visibility: Boost brand exposure through advanced in-app advertising, sponsor placements, and promotional opportunities.For IAEE, this collaboration extends beyond technology. It represents a commitment to reimagining how value is created within the exhibition ecosystem.By streamlining operations for organizers and providing meaningful engagement opportunities for participants, IAEE and Swapcard ensure that Expo! Expo! continues to be a must-attend experience for professionals dedicated to advancing the business of events.About IAEETrusted since 1928, IAEE provides quality and value to its members through leadership, service, education and strong relationships. IAEE is the largest association of the exhibitions and events industry in the world, with a membership of show organizers, exhibitors and exhibition suppliers. Organizers of more than 20,000 exhibitions and buyer-seller events around the world are members of IAEE, and the organization advocates and promotes the awareness of face-to-face exhibitions and events as the primary medium for business development and growth. IAEE provides relevant, timely and innovative education to its members and the industry. IAEE recognizes its strategic partners: 4imprint, Convention News Television (CNTV), eShow, Freeman, GES | onPeak, Grit Productions and Expositions, IMEX, New Orleans & Company, New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Risk Strategies Company | Buttine Insurance, Snöball and Swapcard. Visit www.iaee.com for more information.About SwapcardSwapcard is the leading AI-powered event engagement platform for associations, trade shows, and conference organizers. It maximizes attendee engagement, exhibitor ROI, and event revenue growth with an intuitive and customizable interface. By turning event data into actionable insights, it streamlines event operations and unlocks new revenue opportunities. With global reach and enterprise-level support, Swapcard has powered over 10,000 events for industry leaders like PCMA, NAVC, IAAPA, Informa, and Koelnmesse, turning event engagement into revenue. Discover more at www.swapcard.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.