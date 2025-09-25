Swapcard’s Latest Report Reveals the New Currency of Event Revenue and Exhibitor ROI

It’s about building a more connected, digital-first revenue strategy that begins with engagement and ends with measurable growth.” — Baptiste Boulard, CEO of Swapcard

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swapcard, the leading event engagement platform, has released two new volumes of its State of Event Engagement report : one covering data from 600+ trade show organization and media company events, and the other analyzing 500+ association and nonprofit events. The findings are clear: the future of revenue growth is digital-first engagement.Key findings include:- Digital engagement is now the main source of revenue: 67–85% of lead generation now comes from digital interactions, yet only three in ten exhibitors complete more than 40% of their booth listings, and fewer than 10% download their final lead report within 90 days after the event ended.- The majority of leads are captured before the event begins: More than 40% of all leads are generated before the event starts. Early user activation via the event platform strongly correlates with higher engagement and stronger conversion rates.- Sponsorship delivers standout returns for exhibitors: Sponsors at large events generate over 250% more leads than their non-sponsor peers, underlining the revenue potential of well-designed digital sponsorship packages rooted in demonstrable value.- AI-powered networking dramatically increases connections: AI recommendations more than doubled acceptance rates for networking requests at large events, making technology a proven driver of ROI.- Content is becoming a powerful commercial driver: 15-25% of digital leads come from attendees who engage with session content, yet digital and content-based sponsorships deliver measurable, ROI-positive outcomes but remain underpriced and undervalued.“The data shows the industry has reached a tipping point: event monetization can no longer rely on booth sales and traditional sponsorships alone,” said Baptiste Boulard, CEO of Swapcard. “It’s about building a more connected, digital-first revenue strategy that begins with engagement and ends with measurable growth. Attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors are demanding more, and organizers who deliver will lead the industry.”With concrete benchmarks and best practices, Swapcard’s reports arm organizers with the tools they need to engage attendees, meet the evolving expectations of exhibitors and sponsors, and drive sustainable revenue growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.