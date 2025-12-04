Swapcard Launches EVAA, Its AI Initiative for Next-Gen Event Experiences & Sherlock, Its First AI Assistant

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swapcard today launched EVAA (Event AI Architecture), marking a major step forward in the company’s long-term AI initiative. Designed to transform the entire event ecosystem, EVAA introduces intelligent capabilities that will benefit attendees, exhibitors, and organizers—bringing clarity, personalization, and operational efficiency to every stage of the event journey.EVAA represents a new strategic foundation for Swapcard’s AI vision. An orchestration layer, it will continually expand in intelligence and scope. The first expression of this initiative is Sherlock, the AI companion for attendees.Events are places of opportunity, rich with content, people, and experiences. Sherlock helps every attendee unlock that potential with clarity, confidence, and personalized guidance from the moment they enter the event environment.How Swapcard Sherlock supports attendees:- Clear pathways through rich event content: With so many sessions, exhibitors, and conversations happening simultaneously, Sherlock helps attendees easily identify the experiences most aligned with their goals and interests.- Meaningful connections: Sherlock highlights people attendees may want to meet—whether to exchange ideas, explore partnerships, or spark business opportunities—ensuring networking becomes intentional and rewarding.- Effortless engagement: Instead of browsing or planning manually, attendees can simply ask Sherlock what’s next, receiving real-time suggestions that enhance their journey and help them get the most out of every moment.- Expanded discovery: Great events are full of unexpected opportunities. Sherlock brings these to the forefront—smaller sessions, niche discussions, emerging products, and experiences that enrich and broaden the attendees’ event journey.By guiding attendees toward the most relevant and inspiring opportunities, Sherlock turns every event into a curated, personalized experience.“At Swapcard, we believe event experiences should be intuitive and full of discovery,” said Baptiste Boulard, CEO of Swapcard. “When we introduced AI seven years ago, it transformed how people connected. Today, attendees expect even more—personalization, fluid navigation, and a companion that understands their intent. EVAA embodies that evolution, and Sherlock is the first step in unlocking a new generation of intelligent event experiences.”Sherlock is the first step in EVAA’s ongoing AI roadmap. Throughout next year, Swapcard will introduce additional agents, assistants, and enhancements designed for exhibitors and organizers.Swapcard is opening early access to Sherlock for select customers, giving them a first look at how it will reshape the attendee journey. For more information, visit www.swapcard.com

