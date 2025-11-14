Desen by Ruya Akyol Wins Silver in A' Furniture Design Awards

Desen

Modular coffee table set inspired by Mediterranean tile patterns receives prestigious recognition in international design competition.

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of furniture design, has announced Desen by Ruya Akyol as a Silver winner in the Furniture Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Desen within the furniture industry, positioning it as an outstanding example of innovative and functional design.Desen's Silver A' Furniture Design Award is not only a testament to its exceptional design but also a reflection of its relevance to current trends and needs within the furniture industry. The modular coffee table collection aligns with the growing demand for versatile and adaptable furniture pieces that can seamlessly integrate into various interior styles. By offering a range of configurations and heights, Desen provides practical solutions for diverse living spaces while maintaining a cohesive aesthetic.What sets Desen apart is its unique blend of traditional Mediterranean tile geometries and contemporary design principles. The collection features two interlocking shapes with varying heights, allowing for numerous configurations that evoke an architectural aesthetic. The recessed tops offer practical surface areas, while the hollow interiors enhance material efficiency. Crafted from locally sourced Turkish marbles, including Travertine, Karaman Beige, Kale Bordeaux, and Afyon White, Desen showcases natural richness and texture, elevating the overall design.This recognition from the A' Furniture Design Award serves as motivation for Ruya Akyol Studio to continue pushing the boundaries of design and exploring innovative solutions. The award validates the studio's approach to creating functional and aesthetically pleasing furniture pieces that resonate with both industry professionals and consumers. It also opens up opportunities for further collaborations and exposure within the international design community.Interested parties may learn more at:About Ruya AkyolRuya Akyol, a Milan-based designer and consultant, completed her education at Istanbul Technical University, Politecnico di Milano, and Domus Academy with honors in Industrial Design and Communication Design. She worked with renowned designers Claudio Bellini in Milan and Philippe Starck in Paris before establishing her own practice. Akyol's holistic design approach creates homogeneous and clear brand identities, blending contemporary Italian and minimalist Scandinavian influences.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a notable achievement that showcases the designer's exceptional expertise, creativity, and impact on the field of furniture design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Furniture Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding furniture designs from visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands. By participating, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and be celebrated for their exceptional design capabilities. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, the awards identify and promote pioneering designs that positively impact the global community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.