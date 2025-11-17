Non-Magnetic Narrowband-Internet Of Things Water Meter Market CAGR to be at 15.3% from 2025 to 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Non-Magnetic Narrowband-Internet Of Things (NB-IoT) Water Meter Market?

The market for non-magnetic narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) water meters has experienced substantial growth lately. The market is projected to go from $0.93 billion in 2024 to $1.08 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. This progress during the historical era can be ascribed to the growing requirements for non-revenue water (nrw) reduction, escalating demand for immediate data and analysis, increased attention to the renewal of antiquated infrastructure, heightened requirement for augmented data security, and expanded backing from both public and private sectors.

Projections suggest significant expansion of the non-magnetic narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) water meter market in the ensuing years. The market is estimated to escalate to a value of $1.90 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The robust growth expected during the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as an escalated demand for intelligent water management solutions, surging urbanization and population growth, heightened consciousness regarding water preservation, increased governmental drives and regulations, and a surge in the uptake of smart city initiatives. The forecast period is also likely to see key trends like advancements in nb-iot connectivity technologies, refinement in sensor technologies for precise measurement, crafting of energy-efficient water meter designs, application of wireless communication technologies, and progress in data analytics for water management.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Non-Magnetic Narrowband-Internet Of Things (NB-IoT) Water Meter Market?

Anticipated growth in the non-magnetic narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) water meter market is driven by the escalating worries about water shortage. This shortage alludes to an insufficient supply of water to fulfill the needs of people, agriculture, industries, and the environment. The increasing population contributes to this scarcity, as the demands for potable water, agriculture, and industrial usage often exceed available freshwater resources. Non-magnetic narrowband-internet of things (NBIoT) water meters offer a solution by allowing precise management and monitoring of water utilization, the detection of leaks instantly, and advocating for efficient use. This leads to a reduction in water waste and ensures the proper distribution of scarce water resources. For example, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), a Kenya-based environmental authority, projected in March 2024 that approximately 1.8 billion people would face absolute water scarcity by 2025 as per the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). As a result, the surging anxiety relating to water scarcity underpins the expansion of the non-magnetic narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) water meter market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Non-Magnetic Narrowband-Internet Of Things (NB-IoT) Water Meter Market?

Major players in the Non-Magnetic Narrowband-Internet Of Things (NB-IoT) Water Meter Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Diehl Metering

• Kamstrup

• Itron

• Landis+Gyr AG

• Wasion Holdings Ltd.

• Badger Meter Inc.

• SUNTRONT

• Apator S.A.

• ZENNER International GmbH & Co. KG

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Non-Magnetic Narrowband-Internet Of Things (NB-IoT) Water Meter Industry?

Primarily, prominent corporations in the non-magnetic narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) water meter marketplace are directing their efforts towards the establishment of advanced strategies like meter data management. This strategy facilitates exact data collection, detailed analysis, and comprehensive reporting on water consumption enhancing operational effectiveness and precision in billing. The term meter data management (MDM) depicts a technological solution dedicated to managing the process of collecting, processing, and storing meter information, guaranteeing the accuracy of data, promoting analytics, and supporting utility operations efficiency. For instance, Itron Inc., a technology entity based in the US, expedited the digital transition of water utilities in Australia and New Zealand in May 2023. Their strategy involved broadening their Temetra platform and launching the AMI Essentials solution. Their nonmagnetic narrowband Internet of Things (NB IoT) water meter, which offers accurate remote monitoring of water consumption using digital connectivity, was key. Operating on a flexible cloud platform that can integrate with various meter types from different suppliers, this technology allows seamless system compatibility, lowering manual labor, early leak detection, and enhancing water-saving strategies. It guarantees more accurate billing, minimizing unaccounted water losses, and endorsing efficient and sustainable water handling practices.

What Segments Are Covered In The Non-Magnetic Narrowband-Internet Of Things (NB-IoT) Water Meter Market Report?

The non-magnetic narrowband-internet of things (nb-iot) water metermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Types: Normal Diameter 15 Millimeter (Mm), Normal Diameter 20 Millimeter (Mm), Normal Diameter 25 Millimeter (Mm), Normal Diameter 32 Millimeter (Mm), Other Types

2) By Technology: Category Narrowband1 (Cat Nb1), Category Narrowband2 (Cat Nb2)

3) By Installation: Greenfield Deployments, Retrofit Projects

4) By Communication Frequency: Periodic Reporting, Real Time Monitoring

5) By End User: Commercial, Industrial, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Normal Diameter 15 Millimeter: Residential Water Connections, Small Domestic Pipelines, Individual Apartment Units

2) By Normal Diameter 20 Millimeter (Mm): Small Commercial Establishments, Light Industrial Usage, Multi Unit Residential Buildings

3) By Normal Diameter 25 Millimeter: Medium Commercial Facilities, Small Irrigation Systems, Public Utility Installations

4) By Normal Diameter 32 Millimeter: Industrial Complexes, Large Commercial Premises, Institutional Facilities

5) By Other Types: Municipal Water Networks, High Capacity Industrial Operations, Agricultural Irrigation Systems

View the full non-magnetic narrowband-internet of things (nb-iot) water meter market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-magnetic-narrowband-internet-of-things-nb-iot-water-meter-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Non-Magnetic Narrowband-Internet Of Things (NB-IoT) Water Meter Market?

In 2024, the non-magnetic narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) water meter market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow the quickest in the forecast until 2025. The covered regions in the report for this market include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

