Carccu® Offers Custom-Printed Flower Wrapping Paper for Floral Businesses

Carccu®, a Finnish packaging manufacturer offers custom-printed floral papers as part of its packaging range.

SASTAMALA, PIRKANMAA, FINLAND, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carccu, a Finnish packaging manufacturer with nearly 50 years of experience in paper production and printing, offers custom-printed flower wrapping papers as part of its packaging range. These papers provide floral businesses with the possibility of incorporating logos and unique prints into their wrapping materials, combining protection, presentation, and visibility in one product.Custom-Printed Flower Wrapping Paper for Unique PackagingWrapping paper in floristry has long combined protection for the bouquet with its presentation to the customer. Carccuprovides solutions that apply this established role to branding by offering custom-printed flower wrapping paper. This way, businesses can include their name or logo on the wrapping so that each bouquet carries both the flowers and a clear link to the company that prepared it. Carccurecognizes the fact that consistent use of the same design across outlets or over time supports recognition and gives customers a uniform impression of the business. This is why the company works with businesses to adapt layouts, colors, and scaling so that the wrapping reflects the intended brand identity while remaining suitable for professional handling.Printing Expertise Applied to Premium Flower Bouquet Wrapping PaperProducing premium flower bouquet wrapping paper requires quality in both materials and printing. Carccuapplies flexographic printing methods to this work, a process that is widely used in packaging for its ability to produce reliable and detailed results. The company uses computer-assisted ink mixing technology to maintain color accuracy and halftone printing techniques to create several shades from a single color. Printing is carried out with water-based inks that comply with Swiss Ordinance standards for packaging materials. These inks are well established in the packaging sector and allow for durable results while meeting regulatory requirements.Carccualso provides a design service for clients who need support in developing their own custom wrapping. This service covers paper selection, finishes, and printing methods that are most appropriate for floristry applications. The goal is to ensure that the final paper meets handling requirements while maintaining brand consistently.Floral Wrapping Paper Wholesale and Complementary ProductsPackaging continuity requires access to consistent volumes, and this is why Carccucombines its printing services with floral wrapping paper wholesale, making it possible for businesses to order branded wrapping paper in professional quantities. The paper is produced in both rolls and sheets and is scaled to suit different operations, from smaller shops to larger distributors. By combining wholesale supply with custom printing, the company helps businesses maintain continuity in their packaging and ensure that their chosen design is always available. Alongside custom-printed papers, Carccualso provides packaging materials frequently used in floristry: transparent cellophane for outer protection, silk paper for decorative layering, and paper bags for product transport. These products can be combined with printed wrapping paper to create a complete packaging solution.Production Methods and Environmental Approach at CarccuCarccuseeks to take the full lifecycle of packaging into account, from the choice of raw materials to the management of production side streams. Production applies water-based inks and relies on energy sources that avoid fossil-based electricity. Surplus and side streams are reused or directed into new material cycles wherever possible. The company’s environmental efforts are backed with ISO 9001 quality management certification and ISO 14001 environmental management certification, as well as FSCChain of Custody and PEFC Chain of Custody certifications. These systems verify that materials can be traced through the supply chain and that wood-based inputs come from certified sources. By applying these practices to its custom-printed flower wrapping paper, Carccuaims at combining usability for businesses with attention to smart sourcing and production, positioning wrapping as part of both the functional and presentational aspects of floristry.About CarccuCarccuis a packaging manufacturer and flexographic printing company based in Sastamala, Finland. Our products include food packaging and packaging paper, and we are the leading manufacturer of flower bouquet wrapping papers in the Nordic countries.

