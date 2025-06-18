Carccu® Custom Printed Deli Paper Recognized in the Global Shift to PFAS-Free Food Packaging

Custom Printed Fast Food Packaging Papers

SASTAMALA, PIRKANMAA, FINLAND, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carccu®, a Finnish packaging company , has been identified in a recent report by Grand View Research as one of the contributors to the growing PFAS-free food packaging market. The company manufactures deli papers without the use of PFAS chemicals and supplies these materials to food-related businesses both in the Nordic region and other parts of the world.This recognition comes at a time when the global food packaging industry is responding to increasing concerns over health and environmental risks associated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Widely used for their resistance to grease and moisture, PFAS are being gradually phased out due to their persistence in the environment and potential links to health issues. According to Grand View Research, the PFAS-free food packaging market was valued at USD 40.4 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 58.79 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.Functional Barriers without PFASDeli papers used in professional kitchens must meet basic functional requirements, particularly effective resistance to grease and moisture. These features are essential for packaging foods such as pastries, burgers, and other items with high fat or oil content, and they must do so without compromising food safety.Carccuaddresses these needs by using barrier coatings that do not rely on PFAS. Instead, the company applies alternative methods and materials designed to ensure sufficient protection for food contact use. These solutions are developed to meet food industry expectations while eliminating persistent chemicals.Custom Printed Deli Paper for Restaurants and Food ServicesCustom printing is a core element of Carccu’s deli paper range. These papers can feature logos or design elements that support visual consistency and branding for food businesses. They are used in contexts such as restaurants, cafés, bakeries, and takeout services, serving both as wrappers and tray liners for a variety of food items.With decades of experience in flexographic printing, Carccu works with clients to produce deli paper that meets day-to-day operational requirements. Water-based inks are used in the printing process to ensure compliance with food safety regulations, including the Swiss Ordinance, while maintaining clarity and durability of printed designs.Wood-Based Materials Backed by Certifications Carccu®'s deli papers are made from traceable wood-derived raw materials sourced from responsibly managed forests. These materials meet required standards for food safety and functionality and are certified under both the FSCChain of Custody (Forest Stewardship Council) and PEFC Chain of Custody (Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification).Designed for industrial composting, the papers meet functional packaging needs while aligning with sourcing requirements. Their composition helps food businesses comply with expectations related to renewable and responsibly managed materials.Deli Paper Production with Documented Environmental StandardsSafety-focused and resource-efficient methods are implemented throughout Carccu’s operations. The production site in Sastamala, Finland, runs on 100% fossil-free electricity. A recycling rate of 99.9% is maintained, with 99.5% of side streams being repurposed.The custom printed deli papers use water-based inks that meet Swiss Ordinance standards for food contact. Carccuholds ISO 14001 certification and maintains FSCand PEFC Chain of Custody certifications, ensuring traceable sourcing of materials.Deli Paper Options in the Evolving Food Packaging SectorOngoing changes in food packaging standards and market developments have placed more emphasis on product safety, traceability, and visual consistency. In response, PFAS-free custom printed deli papers have become a practical choice in many segments of the food sector. Looking ahead, paper and paperboard are increasingly used in PFAS-free packaging because they work well with functional barrier technologies and meet evolving material standards. Carccucontributes to this development through its work on deli papers that are designed to meet both performance expectations, regulatory requirements, and branding needs achieved via custom printing.

