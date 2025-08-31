Honouring Singapore’s Spirit of Care: FXMedia and SUSS Bring Social Service Heritage to Life in 3D

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli speaking at the launch of the Social Services Heritage Trail on April 12. Demostration of the Social Service Heritage Trail during Launch Example of the 3D models for Telor Ayer Street, one of the 14 Historical Sites in the Civic District and Chinatow

SINGAPORE, August 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant stride towards preserving and celebrating the nation's social development narrative, the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), in collaboration with the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), has launched the Social Services Heritage Trail . This initiative commemorates the evolution of Singapore's social services sector, highlighting the contributions of pioneers and institutions that have shaped the nation into a compassionate and caring society.As covered by The Straits Times , the trail was first launched in April 2025 as part of the Year of Celebrating Social Service Professionals. The trail, spanning approximately 3 kilometers and encompassing 14 historical sites, offers both physical exploration and a web-based interactive experience. Backed by the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) and brought to life through the digital expertise of FXMedia , the Heritage Trail uses cutting-edge 3D visualisation technology to recreate key heritage sites, many of which are no longer physically accessible. Through a mix of immersive scenes, interactive maps, and archival storytelling, users can “walk through history” and explore the milestones, movements, and individuals that have shaped Singapore’s social sector."A solely physical walking trail does not enable one to see or touch artefacts concerning social services. Hence, from the start, the website FXMedia helped to develop is critical as it allows us to tell an engaging story via text, audiovisuals, and archival materials," said Dr Ho Chi Tim 何自添, Senior Lecturer (Core Learning) from College of Interdisciplinary & Experiential Learning, SUSS. "This trail not only preserves our rich social service history but also serves as an educational platform for future generations to understand and appreciate the sector's evolution."The launch aligns with the government's designation of 2025 as the Year of Celebrating Social Service Professionals, recognizing the invaluable contributions of individuals in the sector. It also complements national efforts to integrate technology into heritage preservation, as outlined in initiatives like the Our SG Heritage Plan 2.0, which emphasizes innovation in engaging audiences with Singapore's rich history.FXMedia, a Singapore-based digital solutions agency, played a pivotal role in bringing the trail to life. Leveraging advanced 3D modeling and interactive design, FXMedia developed the digital platform accessible at https://socialservicestrail.sg , ensuring a seamless and engaging user experience across devices."Our goal was to harness technology to make Singapore's social service history accessible and engaging, allowing users to connect with the past in a meaningful way. This wasn’t just about creating another website; it was about using technology to make history tangible and human stories visible,” said Joeie Oon, Co-Founder of FXMedia. “We wanted people to feel like they were walking alongside pioneers, seeing what they saw, and understanding the context of their service to society. This is where technology can truly deepen connection.”Accessible at https://socialservicestrail.sg , the Key Features of the Social Services Heritage Trail include:✅ Immersive 3D Visualizations: Digitally reconstructed heritage sites offering virtual walkthroughs.✅ Interactive Trail Map: Guided exploration of 14 significant locations tied to the social services sector.✅ Multimedia Content: Archival photos, oral histories, and videos providing in-depth insights.✅ Educational Resources: Materials designed for schools and social work programs to facilitate learning.✅ Mobile-Friendly: Experience designed to be guided with mobile for both virtual and on-site trail use- From Launch to Legacy: FXMedia’s Role in Story Preservation -FXMedia’s involvement extended beyond development; their team collaborated with researchers, incorporated feedback during public walkthroughs, and remained on-call leading up to the launch.“The experience was excellent,” said the SUSS team. “FXMedia was diligent, responsive, and went the extra mile to ensure we launched smoothly. We’re already in discussions for Phase 2.”“As Singapore celebrates SG60, we’re proud to support a project that reminds us that national progress is rooted in community care,” said Mark Wong, Director at FXMedia. “We see technology as a bridge, one that can preserve, humanise, and amplify stories that might otherwise fade.”This collaboration is part of FXMedia’s growing track record in developing immersive educational and heritage projects in Singapore. The agency has worked with public institutions and universities to create experiential platforms that bridge the gap between tradition and innovation.- Trail Highlights & Forward Plans -Launched: 12 April 2025, officiated by Minister Masagos ZulkifliMicrosite: https://socialservicestrail.sg Trail scope: ~3 km through 14 significant sitesNext phase: In planning, includes content expansion, updated digital routes, and broader outreachAbout the Social Service Heritage TrailThe Social Service Heritage Trail aims to honour Singapore’s social service pioneers, document key historical developments, and educate the public on the importance of social work in nation-building. Backed by MSF and SUSS and developed in collaboration with FXMedia, the trail is both a physical route and a fully digital experience.As reported in The Straits Times: “New heritage trail commemorates social services sector, documents its evolution”Project Website: https://socialservicestrail.sg About FXMediaFXMedia is a leading immersive technology company specializing in Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR), and AI-powered solutions. With a strong focus on education, training, and digital transformation, FXMedia continues to drive cutting-edge innovations that enhance learning and operational efficiency.About SUSSThe Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) is dedicated to lifelong learning and applied education, focusing on social development and community engagement. Through initiatives like the Social Services Heritage Trail, SUSS contributes to documenting and advancing Singapore’s social narrative.

