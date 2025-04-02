FXMedia and Rainbow Centre Celebrate World Autism Awareness Day with Successful AR-Based Road Safety Training

Teachers from Rainbow Centre Guiding Students to learn Road Safety with the AR modules Road Safety Training Simulator designed by FXMedia The Realistic Setup of AR-Based Road Safety Training, with Green-Man Timers, Motion-Detection Settings and Interactive Prompts Left: Mr. Mark Wong, Founder of FXMedia; Right: Mr. Joeie Oon, Co-founder of FXMedia

On WAAD, FXMedia and Rainbow Centre celebrate their success of AR-based Road Safety Training Simulator which helps students develop critical road safety skills.

By integrating AR technology into road safety education, we are equipping our students with the tools they need to navigate the world with confidence and dignity” — Ms. Tan Sze Wee, Executive Director of Rainbow Centre

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD), FXMedia and Rainbow Centre highlight the success of their Augmented Reality (AR)-based Road Safety Training Simulator, which has been fully implemented across all three Rainbow Centre campuses. Launched as part of Rainbow Centre’s Mobility Intentional Learning via Eduation & Supports (MILES) Strategic Initiative, the program leverages immersive technology to help students with autism and multiple disabilities develop critical road safety skills in a structured, engaging, and controlled environment.For children with autism and multiple disabilities, learning road safety can be challenging due to difficulties in understanding abstract concepts, recognising hazards, and responding to unpredictable traffic situations. Traditional teaching methods may not effectively address these unique learning needs. To bridge this gap, Rainbow Centre collaborated with FXMedia to develop AR modules that allow students to:✅ Practice crossing roads safely using virtual pedestrian crossings✅ Recognize and respond to traffic signals in real-world scenarios✅ Navigate zebra crossings and traffic lanes in a safe and controlled setting"Mobility training at Rainbow Centre is a vital part of our mission to provide students with disabilities meaningful opportunities to engage in travel training and foster their independence. Working with FXMedia, we created scaffolded lessons and realistic simulations that equip students with the skills, they need to transition from classroom learning to confidently navigating their communities," said Mr Emmanuel Prabhu, Lead Manager (Programme Development), Special Education, Rainbow Centre, who led the strategic initiative.Since its pilot in 2022, the AR-based training program has been successfully adopted at Rainbow Centre’s three campuses – Admiral Hill School, Margaret Drive School, Yishun Park School. This technology-driven approach has significantly improved students' ability to understand and apply pedestrian safety principles, empowering them with greater confidence and independence. "FXMedia demonstrated a deep understanding of our needs and delivered a solution that met our students’ learning requirements. Their highly responsive team ensured seamless integration and continuous enhancements based on our feedback," added Mr. Emmanuel.- Voices from FXMedia: Commitment to Inclusive Education-FXMedia’s leadership emphasizes the transformative role of immersive learning in fostering real-world readiness for individuals with disabilities."By combining immersive technology with structured learning, we are making road safety education more effective and accessible for children with autism," said Mark Wong, Founder of FXMedia. "It’s rewarding to see this program making a real difference in their ability to safely understand and respond to traffic situations." "At FxMedia, we believe that technology should break barriers, not create them," said Joeie Oon, Co-Founder of FXMedia. "By designing immersive learning experiences tailored for neurodivergent learners, we are not just teaching road safety—we are building independence, confidence, and real-world readiness."The Road Safety AR Simulator incorporates innovative features designed for effective learning:🚦 Realistic Road Scenarios – Simulated environments mimic real-life road conditions, helping students practice without real-world risks.🎮 Adaptive Learning Paths – The system adjusts difficulty levels based on individual progress, making it inclusive for students with diverse learning needs.👩‍🏫 Teacher-Guided Lessons – Educators can customize green-man timers, motion-detection settings, and interactive prompts to match student capabilities.🌍 Alignment with Enabling Masterplan 2030 – This initiative supports Singapore’s efforts to build an inclusive society, equipping persons with disabilities with essential life skills."At Rainbow Centre, we believe that meaningful partnerships drive innovation and inclusion. Our collaboration with FXMedia through the MILES Strategic Initiative marks a bold step in reimagining mobility training for our students with disabilities. By integrating AR technology into road safety education, we are equipping our students with the tools they need to navigate the world with confidence and dignity," emphasized Ms. Tan Sze Wee, Executive Director of Rainbow Centre.- Call to Action: Expanding Immersive Learning Solutions -As Singapore advances its commitment to accessibility and inclusive education, FXMedia and Rainbow Centre encourage more schools, educators, and policymakers to explore the potential of AR-based learning solutions. Beyond the AR-based training at Rainbow Centre, FXMedia also contributed to the VR Road Safety Programme, demonstrating its commitment to leveraging immersive technology for education and safety awareness. Organizations interested in adopting similar programs are invited to collaborate.For more information, email us at sales@fxmweb.comAbout FXMediaFXMedia is a leading immersive technology company specializing in Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR), and AI-powered solutions. With a strong focus on education, training, and digital transformation, FXMedia continues to drive cutting-edge innovations that enhance learning and operational efficiency.About Rainbow Centre, SingaporeRainbow Centre, Singapore, envisions a world where persons with disabilities live Good Lives. Through practical education, meaningful support and effective training and partnerships, we create opportunities for our clients to fulfil their potential and participate in society. Registered as a charity in 1992, Rainbow Centre, Singapore is an Institution of a Public Character, and a registered society, with the Constitution of Rainbow Centre as its governing instrument

