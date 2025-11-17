The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Optical Lens For Mobile Phone Market Anticipated to Grow at 7.8% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

Expected to grow to $7.40 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%” — The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Optical Lens For Mobile Phone Market In 2025?

The market size for optical lenses for mobile phones has seen significant growth recently. It's expected to expand from $5.05 billion in 2024 to $5.47 billion in 2025, with an 8.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The historical growth has been driven by factors like the surge in demand for optical zoom features, increased interest in ultra-wide-angle and macro lenses, rising consumer anticipation for cinematic video quality, emphasis on sustainable and environmentally friendly lens materials, and growing prevalence of mobile gaming and immersive applications.

The market for optical lenses for mobile phones is projected to witness robust expansion in the coming years. It is anticipated that the market would reach a value of $7.40 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 7.8%. Factors contributing to this growth in the projected period include the escalating demand for high-quality imaging on mobile devices, a rise in the use of budget and mid-range cell phones, increasing affordability of smartphones equipped with multiple lens setups, and a heightened emphasis on sustainable and environmentally-friendly lens production. Prominent trends for the forecast period comprise advancements in multisensory camera systems, progress in optical lenses for improved image stabilization, the introduction of innovative designs for periscope zoom lenses, breakthroughs in foldable and adaptive lens structures, and the incorporation of augmented and virtual reality features.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Optical Lens For Mobile Phone Market?

The projected growth of the optical lens for the mobile phone market is likely to be fueled by the surging popularity of mobile photography. This refers to the practice of using a smartphone to take pictures, combining the ease of use with advanced camera features to deliver high-resolution photos. The appeal of mobile photography continues to climb due to the simplicity of smartphone usage, which allows individuals to snap high-grade images instantaneously, negating the need for professional cameras. Optical lenses designed for mobile phones enhance this type of photography through the enhancement of image sharpness, focus, and ability to collect light, empowering users to capture crisp, detailed photos even under difficult conditions. For example, the Aesthetics of Photography, a US-based platform that provides premium content on photography, reported in February 2024 that an estimated 1.81 trillion photos were taken globally, with smartphones contributing a staggering 93% of these photos. Consequently, the escalating popularity of mobile photography is facilitating the expansion of the optical lens for the mobile phone market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Optical Lens For Mobile Phone Industry?

Major players in the Optical Lens For Mobile Phone Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Samsung Electronics

• Sony Group Corporation

• LG Corporation

• Panasonic Holdings Corporation

• Sharp Corporation

• Hoya Corporation

• Sunny Optical Technology Group

• AAC Technologies

• O-Film Group Co. Ltd.

• Carl Zeiss AG

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Optical Lens For Mobile Phone Market?

The focus for leading enterprises in the mobile phone optical lens market is on the creation of cutting-edge solutions such as interchangeable optical lenses, in order to meet the escalating demand for professional-standard mobile photography capabilities. Interchangeable optical lenses denote camera lenses designed for mobiles that can be readily exchanged with different lenses to create a variety of photographic results and enhanced image quality. For example, in March 2025, Realme Chongqing Mobile Telecommunications Co., Ltd., a smartphone manufacturing company based in China, unveiled a prototype smartphone, the Ultra, which is equipped with a switchable lens system enabling users to connect professional DSLR lenses, particularly Leica M-mount compatible lenses, directly to the smartphone's rear camera module. This specialized lens system incorporates a custom mount onto the large 1-inch Sony sensor of the phone, thus facilitating users to switch lenses such as a 73 mm portrait lens and a 234 mm telephoto lens, to capture a diverse range of photography styles with superior image quality than typical smartphone cameras. This technological advancement navigates past the standard limitations of fixed, small mobile camera lenses and restricted digital zoom by offering genuine optical zoom and depth of field effects akin to mirrorless cameras.

What Segments Are Covered In The Optical Lens For Mobile Phone Market Report?

The optical lens for mobile phonemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Lens: Wide-Angle Lenses, Macro Lenses, Telephoto Lenses, Fisheye Lenses, Polarizing Lenses

2) By Material: Glass Lenses, Plastic Lenses, Coated Lenses

3) By Compatibility: Universal Fit Lenses, Brand-Specific Lenses, Clip-On Lenses

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Offline Stores

5) By Application: Professional Photography, Casual Photography, Videography, Social Media Content Creation, Educational Purposes

Subsegments:

1) By Wide-Angle Lenses: Standard Wide-Angle, Ultra Wide-Angle, Rectilinear Wide-Angle

2) By Macro Lenses: Close-Up Macro, Extreme Macro, Focus Stacking Macro

3) By Telephoto Lenses: Short Telephoto, Medium Telephoto, Long Telephoto

4) By Fisheye Lenses: Circular Fisheye, Full-Frame Fisheye, Diagonal Fisheye

5) By Polarizing Lenses: Linear Polarizer, Circular Polarizer, Multi-Coated Polarizer

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Optical Lens For Mobile Phone Market By 2025?

In the year 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market for mobile phone optical lenses. With a forecasted rapid growth, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to continue leading this market. The report features several other regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

