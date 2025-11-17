Second Opinion Tele-Radiology App Market CAGR to be at 17.1% from 2025 to 2029 | $2.84 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Second Opinion Tele-Radiology App Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Second Opinion Tele-Radiology App Market?

Recent years have seen a swift expansion in the market size of the second opinion teleradiology app, which is slated to increase from $1.29 billion in 2024 to $1.51 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. This growth throughout the historic period can be traced back to several factors such as the burgeoning prevalence of chronic ailments, the escalating adoption of digital health platforms, an upsurge in demand for specialized radiology services, an intensified shortage of trained radiologists, growing healthcare expenses stimulating remote solutions, and an enhanced emphasis on prompt diagnostic aid.

The market size for the second opinion teleradiology app is predicted to experience robust expansion in the forthcoming years. It is projected to swell to $2.84 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. Several factors contribute to this forecasted growth, including the escalating demand for distant radiology consultations, increased acceptance of artificial intelligence in medical imaging, heightened awareness of second opinion services, augmentation in investments in telehealth technologies, the mounting necessity for precise and swift diagnostics, and the escalating uptake of digital health platforms in emerging markets. Key trends that are expected to shape this market during the forecast period encompass advancements in medical imaging technology, innovations in tele-radiology applications, progress in the integration of artificial intelligence, rising adoption of cloud-based solutions, increasing emphasis on cross-border teleradiology collaborations, and increased use of mobile health applications for remote consultations.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Second Opinion Tele-Radiology App Market?

The ongoing increase in diabetes cases is likely to enhance the upward trend of the second opinion tele-radiology app market. Diabetes, a chronic malady, occurs when the body is either unable to produce sufficient insulin or cannot use it properly, leading to high blood sugar levels. Unhealthy lifestyles are the major cause of the rise in diabetes, with the overconsumption of high-calorie meals and sedentary behaviour resulting in obesity, a major risk factor for the disease. Second opinion teleradiology apps are beneficial to diabetes patients as they enable remote experts to analyze imaging scans, ensuring swift recognition and precise tracking of complications related to diabetes, such as kidney or nerve damage. For instance, statistics from the Office for Health Improvement & Disparities, a governmental department in the UK, revealed in March 2025 that the prevalence of type 2 diabetes in adults aged 17 and over in England increased to 7.0% in March 2024, up from 6.8% in March 2023. Consequently, the escalating incidence of diabetes is fuelling the expansion of the second opinion tele-radiology app market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Second Opinion Tele-Radiology App Market?

Major players in the Second Opinion Tele-Radiology App Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Teladoc Health Inc.

• Radiologycheck.com GmbH

• Ambra Health

• Docorbit Inc.

• Medicusunion GmbH

• Teleradiology Solutions Private Limited

• Everlight Radiology Limited

• Vesta Teleradiology Services LLC

• Nano-X Imaging Ltd.

• Rad365 Technology Private Limited

What Are The Top Trends In The Second Opinion Tele-Radiology App Industry?

The leading players in the 'second opinion teleradiology app' market are focusing on the creation of technologically innovative solutions, including AI-based teleradiology platforms for second opinions, with the goal of improving diagnostic precision and streamlining remote radiology procedures. A teleradiology platform harnessing artificial intelligence for second opinions is a digitized system that utilizes AI to remotely interpret medical imagery and provide supplementary expert perspectives for precise clinical decisions. For example, in June 2024, Nanox Ltd., a company that specializes in medical imaging tech based in Israel, introduced AI capabilities into its Second Opinions platform operated by its subsidiary, USARAD Holdings. The introduction involves three FDA-approved AI algorithms specifically developed for the early detection of chronic conditions through the analysis of chest and abdominal CT scans. The AI-produced insights are examined and verified by physicians on the platform before being included in the diagnostic reports for patients seeking further opinions. This merger aims to enhance early diagnosis, better patient results, and equip healthcare professionals with sophisticated AI-led diagnostic tools, in line with Nanox’s intent to increase the affordability and accessibility in medical imaging and diagnosis.

What Segments Are Covered In The Second Opinion Tele-Radiology App Market Report?

The second opinion tele-radiology appmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Application: Orthopedics, Neurology, Oncology, Cardiology, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Cloud-Based, On-Premise, Mobile Application, Web-Based

2) By Services: Remote Consultation, Image Interpretation, Reporting And Analytics, Workflow Management, Technical Support

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Second Opinion Tele-Radiology App Market?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the global market for second opinion tele-radiology apps. Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the coming years. The report on the second opinion tele-radiology app market encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

