Quantum Imaging Medical Device Market to Reach $3.05 Billion by 2029 with 21.2% CAGR

Quantum Imaging Medical Device Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Quantum Imaging Medical Device Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Quantum Imaging Medical Device Market Size And Growth?

The market size for quantum imaging medical devices has expanded rapidly in recent years. The forecast indicates an increase from $1.16 billion in 2024 to $1.41 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6%. This considerable growth during the historical period can be linked to the heightened awareness of advanced imaging, an increase in chronic disease cases, enhancements in hospital infrastructure, the adoption of less invasive procedures, and government initiatives in healthcare.

The market size for quantum imaging medical devices is predicted to experience remarkable growth in the upcoming years, anticipated to reach a value of $3.06 billion by 2029, with a 21.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The projected expansion during this period can be credited to an increase in demand for precision healthcare, proliferation in quantum imaging, a growing elderly population, escalating investments in medical imaging, and increasing spending on healthcare. Key emerging trends for this timeframe include a shift towards non-invasive diagnostic techniques, the uptake of portable imaging devices, the growing implementation of AI for image analysis, expanding potential in emerging markets, and partnerships forming between tech and healthcare companies.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Quantum Imaging Medical Device Market?

The quantum imaging medical device market is expected to significantly expand in response to the rising focus on customized healthcare. This type of care adjusts medical treatments and preventative measures to best suit each individual's distinct genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. The need for personalized healthcare is stimulated by the effectiveness of individualized therapies, which result in improved patient outcomes and reduced side effects. Quantum imaging medical devices enhance this precision in healthcare by offering extremely accurate, high-definition imaging. This allows for earlier and more detailed diagnosis, which facilitates tailoring treatments to the particular conditions of each patient. For example, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a non-profit organization based in the US, reported that the FDA sanctioned 16 new personalized treatments for individuals suffering from rare conditions in 2023, a notable rise from the six treatments that received approval in 2022. Hence, the increasing stress on personalized healthcare is stimulating the expansion of the quantum imaging medical device market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Quantum Imaging Medical Device Market?

Major players in the Quantum Imaging Medical Device Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

• Merck KGaA

• Nanosys Inc.

• Nanoco Group Plc

• Q-CTRL Pty Ltd.

• Quandela

• UbiQD Inc.

• NN-Labs LLC

• Avantama AG

• Ocean NanoTech LLC

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Quantum Imaging Medical Device Industry?

Leading corporations in the quantum imaging medical device sector are prioritizing the establishment of funds to quicken the progress of quantum detection in the realm of medical imaging. These funds serve as financial contributions that bolster innovation, consequently letting quantum imaging medical device firms expand their research endeavours, refine technological development, and expedite the launch of novel imaging solutions. For instance, in May 2025, Chipiron, a medical imaging firm based in France, obtained $17M in funding to complete the development of its scaled-down MRI scanner, with the purpose of facilitating more widespread access to this crucial imaging technology. This funding will aid in the production of the first prototypes intended for hospital utilization, with clinical trials set to commence in 2026. The MRI scanner is equipped with a patented low-Tc SQUID volume gradiometer, the first-of-its-kind SQUID antenna designed to detect MRI signals in a non-enclosed setting, providing a signal-to-noise ratio that is up to ten times superior to earlier techniques. Quantum sensors, like SQUIDs, perform a cardinal function in quantum imaging technology, offering enhanced sensitivity and precision through quantum principles, especially in medical imaging uses, such as MRI.

How Is The Quantum Imaging Medical Device Market Segmented?

The quantum imaging medical devicemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Quantum Dot Imaging Devices, Quantum Sensor Imaging Devices, Quantum Camera Systems

2) By Application: Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Orthopedics

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Quantum Dot Imaging Devices: Fluorescent Quantum Dot Imaging Devices, Near Infrared Quantum Dot Imaging Devices, Visible Spectrum Quantum Dot Imaging Devices, Multiplexed Quantum Dot Imaging Devices

2) By Quantum Sensor Imaging Devices: Magnetic Field Quantum Sensor Imaging Devices, Gravimetric Quantum Sensor Imaging Devices, Photonic Quantum Sensor Imaging Devices, Atomic Quantum Sensor Imaging Devices

3) By Quantum Camera Systems: Single Photon Quantum Camera Systems, Entangled Photon Quantum Camera Systems, Time Resolved Quantum Camera Systems, Quantum Enhanced Spectral Camera Systems

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Quantum Imaging Medical Device Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the Quantum Imaging Medical Device Global Market Report as the largest region. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the quickest growth in the upcoming years. The report includes coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

