Gausium’s Mira Wins Innovation of the Year in the Automation & Equipment Category at ISSA Show North America 2025

Mira, Winner of Innovation of the Year - Automation & Equipment

Gausium’s Mira wins Innovation of the Year at ISSA North America 2025, showcasing advanced autonomous cleaning and sustainable performance with Gausium Leaves.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gausium is thrilled to announce that Mira, its next-generation autonomous floor cleaning robot, has been awarded Innovation of the Year – Automation & Equipment Category at ISSA Show North America 2025, the premier event for the global cleaning and facility management industries.This top honor recognizes groundbreaking technologies that are reshaping the way facilities achieve safety, efficiency, hygiene, and sustainability. The award was presented during a live ceremony at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, where Mira emerged as the standout solution in one of the show’s most competitive categories.Earlier highlighted as a featured participant in the ISSA Innovative Leaders Program, the Gausium Mira with Gausium Leaves duo drew widespread attention for its exceptional combination of performance, intelligence, and environmental responsibility.Mira features pre-sweep function performs sweeping and scrubbing simultaneously, delivering spotless floors in a single, seamless pass. With remote deployment and a self-cleaning wastewater tank, Mira dramatically reduces both setup time and routine maintenance. Designed to glide effortlessly through 26-inch narrow aisles, Mira redefines cleaning agility with a compact footprint that never compromises on performance. Optimized for precise dosing with Gausium robots, Gausium Leaves streamline chemical management while minimizing waste. This intelligent, eco-conscious design empowers cleaning teams to maintain peak performance while advancing modern ESG, sustainability, and waste-reduction goals.Together, Mira and Gausium Leaves represent the new benchmark for autonomous cleaning—offering exceptional cleaning results with drastically simplified operations and measurable sustainability benefits.The Automation & Equipment category is one of the most competitive segments in the ISSA Innovation Program, showcasing the most advanced autonomous systems, robotics, and cleaning equipment in the market.“We’re very proud to remain at the forefront in a field filled with innovation,” said Peter Kwestro, Global Strategic Marketing and Business Development Director at Gausium. “Mira and Gausium Leaves exemplify the kind of forward-thinking, high-impact solutions this category is designed to spotlight. Their design and sustainability profile represent a significant step forward for the entire cleaning industry.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.