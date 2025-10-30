ISSA Show North America’s Innovative Leaders Program Announces Participants, Gausium Featured Among Top Products

Gausium Mira, Gausium Leaves, ISSA Innovative Leaders Program

The Mira & Gausium Leaves has been recognized among the top products featured in the prestigious program.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISSA Show North America, the largest and most comprehensive event dedicated to the worldwide industrial, commercial, and residential cleaning and facilities industries, proudly shares the list of participants in the Innovation Industry Leaders Program. The Gausium Mira with Gausium Leaves has been recognized among the top products featured in the prestigious program.The Gausium Mira with Gausium Leaves will be showcased in the Innovation Showcase & Theater, Booth #1447 at ISSA Show North America 2025, sorted by category. “Mira & Gausium Leaves” is a powerful synergy of compact autonomous cleaning performance and sustainable cleaning intelligence.According to Gausium, Mira features a pre-sweep function that simultaneously performs sweeping and scrubbing in a single pass, ensuring spotless floors in one efficient go. It also features remote deployment and a self-cleaning wastewater tank, significantly reducing deployment and maintenance efforts. Designed to glide effortlessly through narrow aisles, Mira redefines cleaning agility with a space-saving footprint that doesn’t compromise on performance. Gausium Leaves are a revolutionary, plastic-free alternative to traditional chemical detergents. It enables accurate dosing with Gausium robots. This intelligent design empowers cleaning teams to maintain high performance while aligning with modern ESG and waste-reduction goals.The Innovative Leaders Program is the signature program for companies to submit products and technologies that have made an impact in the commercial, institution and residential cleaning community at the annual ISSA Show North America. Exhibitors will unveil the most advanced products or services in front of the global cleaning community and address solutions to prominent challenges in daily operations while prioritizing occupant health. As the industry transforms and the needs of building occupants change, the program highlights products that drive progress and elevate the standards of clean in the professional cleaning industry.Product Categories include Environment & Sustainability Innovation of the Year; Hygiene Solutions Innovation of the Year; Automation & Equipment Innovation of the Year; Business Technology & Digital Services Innovation of the Year and finally; Facility Solution Care Products Innovation of the Year."The caliber of products showcased each year continues to exceed expectations, representing the drive, innovation and development that is happening across the cleaning, sanitation and facility maintenance industries and expanding across other sectors," states Ed Nichols, Show Director of ISSA Show North America. "This competition provides tangible evidence of market, providing a first-look to the products and services that will change the way we serve our communities.”Innovation of the Year Announcements will take place in a live ceremony on-site at ISSA Show North America, this November in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, November 10-13.About GausiumGausium is a leading company of AI-powered autonomous cleaning solutions with more than 4,000 customers in more than 70 countries and regions. Products and services of Gausium include commercial floor cleaning robots, docking stations, cloud platform and application software, and more in the pipeline. Driven by a vision to lead the intelligent digital transformation of the cleaning and service industry, Gausium offers the world’s most comprehensive portfolio of commercial cleaning robots, empowering individuals to work smarter and lead more fulfilling lives.About ISSA Show North AmericaIn partnership with ISSA trade association, ISSA Show North America offers an unmatched conference program featuring over 100+ education sessions, workshops, panels, training and certification courses over four days. The event and the association are committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line.

