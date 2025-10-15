Gausium to Showcase Next-Generation AI Cleaning Robots and Lead Educational Session at ISSA Show North America 2025

ISSA Show North America 2025

Gausium to unveil next-generation AI cleaning robots and deliver educational session on intelligent, sustainable cleaning at ISSA Show North America 2025.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gausium , the global leader in AI-powered autonomous cleaning solutions, will be a key exhibitor at the ISSA Show North America 2025, held from November 11–13, 2025, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV. Visitors can find Gausium at Booth #5942, where the company will unveil its latest generation of AI cleaning robots and showcase breakthrough innovations that are reshaping the future of clean. Gausium’s Platinum Service Elite partner, SoftBank Robotics America, will join the booth to share expertise on AI-driven cleaning operations.Under the theme “Following Your Needs, Leading Clean,” Gausium will demonstrate how its intelligent cleaning solutions enable facility managers and service providers to achieve higher productivity, improved hygiene, and sustainable operations — all while reducing labor costs and environmental impact. Educational Session : “Why the Next Generation AI Cleaning Robots are the Most Affordable, Efficient and Healthiest”Ahead of the exhibition, on November 10, 2025, Peter Kwestro, Global Strategic Marketing and Business Development Director at Gausium, will deliver an educational session that dives deep into the transformative“In an interactive journey, I’m sharing my experiences with the next generation of AI-driven cleaning robots that are available today — and those coming tomorrow,” says Peter Kwestro. “We’ll answer the most frequently asked questions in the industry: Where do facility management companies, building cleaning services, and individual cleaners stand in this evolution — should they worry or embrace it? Why is this generation much more mature, efficient, and affordable? Do we really need them, and how do we choose between the many robots available today?”Peter will also reveal how today’s robots have become 50% more efficient than those of the past 13 years, and 50 times healthier for humans and our ecosystem, all while delivering a substantially lower cost of cleaning. Attendees will learn how to objectively calculate ROI, deploy robots without onsite experts, and eliminate the use of single-use plastic bottles and fossil-based polyvinyl alcohol products for a fully sustainable cleaning process.What to Expect at Gausium Booth #5942Exclusive Product Launch: unveiling Gausium’s next-generation innovation in autonomous cleaning technology.Live Demonstrations: showcasing AI-powered robots with advanced perception, smart scheduling, and thermal cleaning capabilities.Expert Engagements: connect with Gausium specialists for tailored discussions on automation strategies and digital cleaning transformation.About GausiumGausium is a leading company of AI-powered autonomous cleaning solutions with more than 4,000 customers in more than 70 countries and regions. Products and services of Gausium include commercial floor cleaning robots, docking stations, cloud platform and application software, and more in the pipeline. Driven by a vision to lead the intelligent digital transformation of the cleaning and service industry, Gausium offers the world’s most comprehensive portfolio of commercial cleaning robots, empowering individuals to work smarter and lead more fulfilling lives.

