Getting things done

Release date: 14/11/25

It’s been a significant week of delivery for the Malinauskas Labor Government, with major economic and legislative milestones reached.

This week, the State Government has:

Announced the establishment of 420 new high-tech Qantas jobs in the Adelaide CBD at a dedicated Product Innovation Centre. The centre will partner with the Australian Institute for Machine Learning at the new Adelaide University.

. South Australia leads in both cost & regulation, and planning. Recorded the highest number of South Australians in jobs ever . The ABS found South Australia had reached a record high of 986,500 South Australians in work, with unemployment dropping from 4.6 per cent to 4.3 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis.

, delivering including 24 extra mental health beds. Passed legislation to toughen penalties for child sex offenders who refuse to provide social media passwords to police.

who refuse to provide social media passwords to police. Passed legislation to crack down on repeat young offenders who breach bail.

who breach bail. Introduced legislation to boost police powers in high risk missing persons cases.

in high risk missing persons cases. Passed legislation restricting 3D printed firearms to better protect our community.

to better protect our community. Passed legislation to strengthen TAFE SA , and to make education more inclusive by removing unacceptable barriers for many students with disability.

, and to make education more inclusive by removing unacceptable barriers for many students with disability. Welcomed the first Cathay Pacific flight to South Australia in more than 5 years, with all international routes in o Adelaide before the pandemic now reinstated, and brand new routes already opening up.

to South Australia in more than 5 years, with all international routes in o Adelaide before the pandemic now reinstated, and brand new routes already opening up. Announced the fixture for the 2026 AFL Gather Round. Gather Round delivered a $114 million economic benefit in 2025, and is driving new investments in our accommodation sector.

Gather Round delivered a $114 million economic benefit in 2025, and is driving new investments in our accommodation sector. Announced that LIV Golf Adelaide has been named the World’s Best Golf Event for the third year running.

for the third year running. Passed legislation to allow certain planning decisions to happen in a matter of minutes instead of weeks.

In contrast, this week South Australian Liberals have:

Split from their federal South Australian colleagues on climate change and net zero.

on climate change and net zero. Defied their Leader Vincent Tarzia to support yet another parliamentary debate on abortion.

to support yet another parliamentary debate on abortion. Attacked public health officials in Professor Nicola Spurrier’s team, suggesting they can’t be trusted for their health advice, including the health advice delivered to the Marshall Liberal Government during the pandemic.

in Professor Nicola Spurrier’s team, suggesting they can’t be trusted for their health advice, including the health advice delivered to the Marshall Liberal Government during the pandemic. Attacked e-scooter legislation that Mr Tarzia had called on to be fast-tracked.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

We are a united, organised and ambitious government with a comprehensive agenda, and we are getting things done for our state.

Whether it be delivering new jobs and growing prosperity, building a bigger health system, delivering world-class major events, or passing significant legislation, we have been extraordinarily busy.

The contrast with our opponents could not be more stark.