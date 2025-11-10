Submit Release
Toyama Prefecture Showcases Its Charms in New York “TOYAMA – The Blessings of 13,000ft” to Be Held November 13–16, 2025

Amaharashi Coast, Toyama Prefecture – View of the Tateyama Mountains

Toyama Bay Sushi – Fresh Flavors from Toyama Prefecture

Haru no Shijuso – The Spring Quartet of Toyama

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toyama Prefecture will host a tourism promotion event titled “TOYAMA – The Blessings of 13,000ft” in New York City from Thursday, November 13 through Sunday, November 16, 2025. The program will highlight Toyama’s diverse natural landscapes, cuisine, culture, and way of life—shaped by the region’s dramatic 4,000-meter (13,000 ft) elevation difference—to raise awareness of Toyama in the United States and promote inbound tourism to Japan.

◆Event 1: Tourism PR Seminar and Reception

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025
Location: Residence of the Consul General of Japan in New York (by invitation only)

A tourism seminar will present the natural beauty, culture, and culinary traditions of Toyama Prefecture. Following the seminar, a reception will feature dishes prepared with Toyama-grown ingredients and locally brewed sake, offering guests a direct taste of the region’s distinctive flavors.

◆Event 2: Culinary Promotion

Date: Friday, November 14, 2025 - 2:00–3:30 p.m. and 6:00–8:00 p.m.
Location: Sushi Beauu (Empire State Building, Manhattan)

The sushi restaurant Sushi Beauu, located in the Empire State Building, will host tastings of sushi and sake prepared with ingredients from Toyama Prefecture. Inside the restaurant, panel displays, video presentations, and craft exhibits will showcase Toyama’s culinary and tourism appeal from multiple perspectives.

For press coverage requests, please see the contact information below.

◆Event 3: Tourism Showcase

Dates:
Saturday, November 15, 2025 – 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.
Sunday, November 16, 2025 – 11:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
Location: Japan Village, 2nd Floor Event Space (#6)

At Japan Village in Brooklyn, visitors will be invited to experience Toyama’s nature and culture with all five senses. The event will feature a photo spot with the Tateyama Mountain Range, live wood-carving demonstrations, Toyama sake tastings, and craft exhibitions—showcasing the prefecture’s many charms.

For press coverage requests, please see the contact information below.

◆Future Outlook

This event is part of Toyama Prefecture’s ongoing overseas tourism promotion efforts. Before the New York event, a similar program introducing Toyama’s natural beauty, culture, and cuisine was held in Los Angeles, where local audiences were introduced to the region’s rich attractions. Going forward, Toyama Prefecture will continue sharing its diverse regional appeal with international audiences, including in the United States, aiming to further expand inbound tourism to Japan.

