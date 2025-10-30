Saga Prefecture Launches 'Taste of Saga' Campaign in Los Angeles

Premium Saga Beef that meets Japan’s highest quality standards. Five premium sake labels from two of Saga’s renowned breweries. An all-natural Saga-made spice crafted from yuzu, chili, and salt.

Showcasing Saga Beef and Local Sake to Share Saga’s Culinary Heritage with the World

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saga Prefecture is launching a special campaign, “Taste of Saga,” at UKA Restaurant inside JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles from November 1 to November 30, 2025. The campaign will feature Saga’s premium wagyu, “Saga Beef,” and local sake, offering guests in Los Angeles a rare opportunity to experience the unique culinary culture of Saga — a harmony of nature’s blessings and artisanal craftsmanship.◆About the Event- Dates: November 1–30, 2025- Location: UKA Restaurant (JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles)During the month-long event, guests can enjoy:- Special dishes featuring premium Saga Beef- A curated lineup of five local sake brands from Saga- The distinctive Saga-made spice “Kona Yuzu Kosho”◆Saga Beef: Fine Marbling and Rich FlavorAmong more than 150 branded wagyu varieties across Japan, “Saga Beef” is a title given only to Japanese Black cattle that meet some of the highest and strictest quality standards in the country. According to the Japan Meat Grading Association, only beef graded Meat Quality Grade 4 or higher with a Beef Marbling Standard (BMS) of 7 or above is certified as Saga Beef. Blessed with pure water and a mild climate, Saga provides the ideal environment for raising cattle. Local producers carefully nurture each animal, ensuring that they meet these exceptionally high standards. The superior quality of Saga Beef was also recognized when it was served at the Japan–U.S. Summit Dinner in 2017.◆Sake and Spices from SagaGuests will also enjoy sake pairings from two of Saga’s acclaimed breweries, highlighting the depth and diversity of local craftsmanship.Koueigiku Sake Brewery- Hello! KOUEIGIKU Omachi- Harujion- Tasogare OrangeKoimari Sake Brewery- Koimari Peony Junmai Daiginjo- Koimari Blue Bird Junmai GinjoThe event also introduces “Kona Yuzu Kosho,” an all-natural spice created by MIFUKUAN, a long-established maker in Saga. Made from farm-grown yuzu citrus, chili peppers, and salt using a freeze-dry method, it offers a delicate aroma and mild heat — the perfect finishing touch for wagyu steak or tempura.◆Comment from Saga PrefectureWe are delighted to present a selection of exceptional products born from the fertile lands of Saga and crafted through the meticulous care and passionate efforts of our producers. Saga Beef is known for its rich, sweet flavor and exquisite marbling. Saga’s sake offers a smooth, mellow taste, characterized by the natural sweetness and umami of rice. Meanwhile, “Kona Yuzu Kosho” delivers a distinctive depth of flavor with the refreshing aroma of yuzu. At UKA Restaurant, these three elements — Saga Beef, Saga sake, and Kona Yuzu Kosho — have been beautifully paired, allowing guests to fully experience the culinary charm of Saga Prefecture. We invite everyone to take this opportunity to savor the authentic flavors of Saga.◆About Saga PrefectureSaga Prefecture is located in the northwestern part of Kyushu in southwestern Japan and is easily accessible by direct flights from Tokyo. Blessed with rich natural surroundings of both sea and mountains, Saga is home to many renowned specialties that represent Japan’s food and culture — including the world-famous Arita Porcelain, premium Saga Beef, and high-quality Saga Nori (seaweed). As a region where deep-rooted traditions coexist with modern creativity, Saga is increasingly gaining recognition as one of Japan’s hidden gems.

