Let's Talk With INNER PLANE At The Columbus Circle Holiday Market In Central Park In New York City

We are honored to speak with INNER PLANE! Don't miss them in December at the Columbus Circle Holiday Market in Central Park, it is truly a jewelry brand that invites you to pause, breathe & reconnect!” — Martin Eli, Publisher

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Let’s Talk™: INNER PLANE is debuting at Columbus Circle this December. What can visitors expect?INNER PLANE: There’s nothing like New York during the holidays. Our Company will be at the market from December 2nd to 31st, surrounded by the city’s energy but offering a space for calm — a moment to explore jewelry that feels personal and alive.Let’s Talk™: INNER PLANE seems to have found success throughout the Northeast. Care to elaborate?INNER PLANE: Our Company's journey been so meaningful. We’re thrilled to now connect with customers nationwide through shopinnerplane.com.Let’s Talk™: Your recent essay, Defining Jewelry Trends of 2025: A Return to Nature and Meaning, really struck a chord. What’s behind that perspective?INNER PLANE: We’re all seeking depth again. After years of fast everything — fast fashion, fast content, fast connection — we’re yearning for stillness. Nature reminds us of that. Every piece we design is meant to slow you down, to bring you back to your inner rhythm.Let’s Talk™: Please share with us some of your success stories and testimonials.INNER PLANE: Since our inception, customers consistently tell us how beautiful and unique our jewelry is — that it truly stands out from hundreds of other vendors and looks like wearable art. Recently, at the East Coast Gemstone, Mineral and Fossil Show, a longtime attendee told us we had “the most refreshing jewelry at the entire show — and were the kindest people there.” That human connection, alongside our artistic vision, means everything to us.What’s particularly moving is seeing women so touched by our pieces that they often purchase three to five at once. It’s not just about accessibility — it’s about resonance. Each design calls to them, reflecting different facets of their nature. These become gifts they give themselves, talismans that remind them of authenticity, strength, and belonging.INNER PLANE is honored to share a few of their words with you:1. “It’s beautiful — it brings you closer to nature.” — Heli Gandhi, Miami2. “This is hands down one of the most refreshing jewelry brands I’ve discovered in ages. Every piece feels new and meaningful.” — Shivani, NY3. “Absolutely fabulous — so unique.” — Pauline Higgins, NYLet’s Talk™: What’s the best way for potential new clients to reach you?INNER PLANE: The best way is through our website: www.shopinnerplane.com , or social media on Instagram or Facebook. We also respond to emails for those who prefer that approach. And of course, nothing compares to meeting in person at our pop-up events around New York — where you can feel the textures, see how the materials catch the light, and find the piece that truly speaks to you.Let’s Talk™: Thank you again for joining us today — is there anything else you’d like to share?INNER PLANE: Thank you for having us — this has been wonderful. If there’s one message we’d love to leave with your readers, it’s this: taking care of yourself isn’t selfish — it’s essential. Keep that chain of self-care flowing by investing in pieces that speak to your soul and remind you of your connection to nature’s wisdom.When you wear something that mirrors the rhythm of the earth, you’re not just accessorizing — you’re grounding yourself in grace. So please, buy that piece that makes your heart sing. Stay connected to nature. Thank you for having us — this has been wonderful. If there's one message we'd love to leave with your readers, it's this: taking care of yourself isn't selfish — it's essential. Keep that chain of self-care flowing by investing in pieces that speak to your soul and remind you of your connection to nature's wisdom.When you wear something that mirrors the rhythm of the earth, you're not just accessorizing — you're grounding yourself in grace. So please, buy that piece that makes your heart sing. Stay connected to nature. Let beauty be your daily reminder that you deserve every bit of wonder this world offers.VISIT INNER PLANE HERE: https://shopinnerplane.com

