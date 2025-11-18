Let's Talk With Peter Natale, Owner, Pugsley Pizza - A Beloved Pizzeria In The Bronx, New York, Since 1984

We are honored to chat today with Peter Natale, Owner, Pugsley Pizza - A Beloved Pizzeria In The Bronx, New York, Since 1984 !” — Martin Eli, Publisher

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PUGSLEY PIZZA, a beloved pizzeria in the Bronx, New York, is owned by the Natale family. It was founded in 1984 by Sicilian immigrant Salvatore "Sal" Natale, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1967 and opened the shop after pursuing a career in music. The current owners include Sal Natale, his wife Giuseppina (“Pina”), son Peter, and daughter Alessandra Gallo. The family-run spot is famous for its authentic Italian-style pizzas, lively atmosphere, and community ties near Fordham University.Let’s Talk™: Please tell us more, Peter, about your family’s beautiful and very moving journey.Peter Natale: I went to college for business and always loved working with my family. Being your own boss is a lot of work, but it’s also incredibly rewarding. My parents, my sister, my nephew, niece, and even my little son are part of the shop. It’s something we all enjoy together — pizza truly runs through our family.I’m passionate about it because it’s unique and fun, especially working with the college crowd. Every day brings new energy. The students keep things lively and they push us to experiment. We come up with creative types of pizzas they love — not the same old, stale stuff. Our menu is innovation-driven.Some of our top sellers are Penne alla Vodka on pizza, Chicken Bacon Ranch, and our signature creation known by many names: Tri-Color, Rainbow, and MVP. It has cheese on the bottom and topped with our homemade vodka, marinara, and pesto sauces. Everything we do uses high-quality ingredients. I’m here 17 hours a day because I want the best for me, my family, and my customers.Let’s Talk™: Let’s talk about your brick-and-mortar location in the Bronx. Your amazing menu has it all, we also understand your place rocks with Karaoke Nights and more relaxed Cigar Nights as well.Peter Natale: Karaoke is a blast — it gives people something different to do while enjoying great food. We also have a bar in the basement that makes it feel like a house party. My dad still sings and plays the saxophone, and when he hears it’s someone’s birthday, he’ll join in and put on a show. It’s really special.We get families all the time, and we’re lucky to be right near the Bronx Zoo and Botanical Garden, so there’s always great energy in the neighborhood.Let’s Talk™: Congratulations, Peter, on the traction you’ve achieved on Instagram with over 15,000 followers for PugsleyPizza ! The videos of all the happy faces at pool parties, birthdays, and special events say it all. No one does what you do. You summed it up perfectly in one of your videos: At Pugsley, we don’t just bring pizza — we bring the ambiance. When did this at-your-home pizza party concept start?Peter Natale: The pizza truck started during COVID when schools shut down — that was most of our business at the time. One day, one of the moms at my kids’ elementary school in Westchester organized a parking lot event, and that’s when the idea really took off.At first, I didn’t plan on doing a food truck business. I found a guy on Facebook selling a small Italian Piaggio Ape truck — it means “bee” in Italian — and I decided to buy it. I mounted two ovens on top and started doing small parties. Pretty soon, people were calling nonstop.I did some research and connected with a company in Italy that builds custom pizza and coffee trucks. I designed my own custom Italian pizza truck — full of character. The best part is being right in the middle of the party, making pizza and interacting with people. We’ve done events in the Hamptons, Upstate, and all over. Now we have a second truck, and the demand just keeps growing.Let’s Talk™: Are there any testimonials or customer stories that stand out?Peter Natale: There are so many. Once people see the truck and the show we put on, they get it. I didn’t want to just make pizza, serve it, and leave. I used to DJ when I was 14, and when COVID hit, I stopped. But I’ve always loved putting on a show — and now I get to combine that with my love for pizza.When we show up with our truck, you’re getting great food and entertainment. We play music, set the vibe, and sometimes even bring sparklers for weddings. It’s a full experience. One client this year alone had us do five events for him. We’ve built this reputation for quality food and unforgettable energy.Let’s Talk™: You’re also very active in your community with charity events, golf outings, corporate gatherings, and Fordham University connections.Peter Natale: We love supporting local events — charity fundraisers, golf outings, and private celebrations. Community has always been part of who we are.My vision is to keep growing, maybe add more trucks and more events, but still keep it intimate and exclusive. When people book us, I want them to say, “You got Pugsley?” It should feel like a luxury experience — you’re not just getting pizza, you’re getting ambiance, a vibe, and a little taste of Sicily.Whether it’s a backyard pool party, a block party, or a wedding, we’re right in the middle of the action — even inside catering halls. We’re booked through December now, and the season runs from March to December. It’s been amazing to see how far it’s come.Let’s Talk™: Before we wrap up, is there anything else you’d like to share?Peter Natale: At Pugsley, whether at our shop in the Bronx or at your home, it’s never just about the pizza — it’s about creating memories. We bring the energy, the food, and the music together for something truly special. If you haven’t experienced it yet, come visit us or book a party. At Pugsley, whether at our shop in the Bronx or at your home, it's never just about the pizza — it's about creating memories. We bring the energy, the food, and the music together for something truly special. If you haven't experienced it yet, come visit us or book a party. We'd love to welcome you into the Pugsley family and share it with you.The best way to reach me is through our website: https://www.pugsleypizza.com See our Menu here: https://www.pugsleypizza.com/#menu WE OFFER FREE DELIVERY !Visit us here: 590 E 191st St, Bronx, NY 10458.Call us at: (718) 365-0327Follow us:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pugsleypizza/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063713883933#

Watch the video: The happiest pizzeria in New York City!

