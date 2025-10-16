Let’s Talk With Justin Sherman, Founder & Owner, JUSTINTIME BASEBALL

Justin Sherman, Founder & Owner, JUSTINTIME BASEBALL www.justintimebaseball.com NY YANKEES - PAUL O'NEILL NY YANKEES - OSWALDO CABEREA

We are honored to chat with Justin Sherman, Founder & Owner, JUSTINTIME BASEBALL. Here's an opportunity for your kids to engage with current and former Major League Baseball stars like Paul O'Neill!” — Martin Eli, Publisher

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Let’s Talk™: Thank you for joining us today, Justin ! One will read on your website, www.JUSTINTIMEBaseball.com , “At JustinTime Baseball, we believe every young player thrives when supported with the right tools, encouragement, and environment. Our distinctive coaching philosophy emphasizes nurturing self-assurance and inspiring a genuine passion for the sport, meeting players where they are and helping them overcome challenges with positivity and teamwork. By embracing adaptability and creativity over intense drills and rigid expectations, we’re shaping a new generation of players who see baseball as a source of joy, growth, and resilience—lessons they’ll carry far beyond the field.”.That’s a very impressive mission statement!Before we talk about the various programs and services that your provide, such as Concierge Parent Pods, Winter Baseball Programs, and the opportunities to meet current and former Major League Baseball Players, please give us a brief company history and tell us about your journey.Justin Sherman: JustinTime Baseball started in a backyard with one coach with a group of children learning skills. Fast forward five years, we are a company with a staff of over thirty that has morphed into a youth development, enrichment, educational baseball/softball training company. We are partners with over twelve little leagues and recreational departments. We have a constant emphasis with our staff on professional development. Not a single coach steps onto our field with our being fully trained on the delivery of instruction, the management of young children as well as skill development. We have a highly intricate curriculum and method of teaching for our students.Let’s Talk™: Please give us an overview of the lessons, programs and events that you provide.Justin Sherman: JustinTime Baseball has a menu of options, we are not your typical training company. We are a youth development, enrichment company. Each weekly program is specifically designed on skill development along with educational principles to keep each child engaged and loving playing the game. We have weekly classes, one on one lessons as well as teammate lessons where you can bring a friend.We offer programs for boys and girls, in baseball and softball, throuhout Westchester, NY in Armonk, Bedford, Harrison, Rye, Rye Brook and many other areas.Let’s Talk™: We understand that you are a youth ambassador with Major League Baseball youth initiative Playball.Justin Sherman: I have the honor and privilege to be a Youth Ambassador for Major League Baseball's youth initiative PlayBall ( https://www.mlb.com/play-ball ).Let’s Talk™: The Fall season is coming to an end and we understand that you also provide Winter baseball program options. Care to elaborate?Justin Sherman: We are planning for a robust winter. We rent facilities all over Westchester County. We also rent the Mount Vernon Underdome and have three fantastic instructional gameplay programs. Kids will play actual games indoors during the winter time from January to March. We have three age divisions. Rookies ages 4-7 on Sundays, Intermediate for ages 8-9 years old on Saturdays at 2pm, then the upper classman division for ages 10-12 years old.Let’s Talk™: The Concierge Parent Pod Program sounds very unique and interesting. How does it work?Justin Sherman: Parents have the opportunity to create their own specific specialized program for all seasons. One parent or more can put their own group of kids and tailer their own program and locations vary. This is a fun way to keep kids together and kids learn in a team and group environment.I'm happy to share this testimonial from Kelly, a Mom in New Rochelle:“If you want your child to learn the fundamentals of the game, you need to work with Coach Justin and his team. He does his ,”Coach Justin magic”and gets the boys’ heads in the game and pulls out their true talent.”And, this testimonial from a Westchester Dad:“Justin’s programs are high quality and really, really fun. My baseball-loving sons have participated in JustinTime baseball clinics for years and have learned so much. Justin and his coaches know how to run a good program. Highly recommend JustinTime Baseball!”Let’s Talk™: Do you also provide coaching for parents that want to up their skills as coaches for their kids teams?Justin Sherman: Justin of JustinTime Baseball does one on one consulting for parent coaches, as well as group classes. The subject is all on the management of young kids, the delivery of instruction and how to keep the kids engaged.Let’s Talk™: We would love to hear more, Justin, about the Premier Youth Baseball Events ( https://www.justintimebaseball.com/events-1 ) that you organize which include: Player Clinics with Major League Baseball Stars, Baseball-Themed Birthday Parties, and Single-Day Clinics for Holidays & Special Occasions.Justin Sherman: We do our best to make sure when kids are off from school, we provide an opportunity to get ahead, learn and have fun with our one day clinics such as election days, spring break and other school breaks. We also provide one off player clinics that is a great way to get each child closer to their favorite player. We have done camps with New York Yankee legend Paul Oneil, New York Met Doc Gooden. The Yankee current closer Luke Weaver and utility player Oswaldo Cabrera.Let’s Talk™: We see that you have several other key sponsors ( https://www.justintimebaseball.com/sponsors-info ) such as Chestnut Market ( https://chestnutmarket.com/ ), Slide MVP ( https://slidemvp.com/ ), Di Paterio Contracting ( https://dipateriocontracting.com ), Beau Monde Builders ( https://www.bmb.builders/ ), VEG.com ( https://www.veg.com/our-story ) and many others. Care to elaborate?Justin Sherman: All of our sponsors are key to providing scholarships and opportunities for children who may not have the means or resources to participate in our programming our year long sponsors are also in unison with our values. Also the customer service and reputation for all of our sponsors are with high level service and a positive impact in the community.Let’s Talk™: The testimonials here: https://www.justintimebaseball.com/testimonials , speak volumes about the successful results you deliver. Are there any particular success stories you would like to share with us?Justin Sherman: I am proud to share this additional testimonial from another Westchester parent: "Justin’s programs are high quality and really, really fun. My baseball-loving sons have participated in JustinTime baseball clinics for years and have learned so much. Justin and his coaches know how to run a good program. Highly recommend JustinTime Baseball!”Let’s Talk™: Before we wrap up here today…thank you again for joining us today, Justin. Was honored this year to be recognized by Westchester Magazine in their recent article: "These Wunderkinds Are Spicing up Westchester's Business Scene". "This year's 21 winning phenoms are making a major impact on the business, government, and nonprofit landscape of Westchester—all before their 35th birthdays." https://westchestermagazine.com/914/westchester-wunderkinds/

For more information: www.justintimebaseball.com

