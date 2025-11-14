Statement on the Cabinet meeting of Wednesday, 12 November 2025

A. Issues in the environment

1. Economy

1.1. 2025 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) reinforces commitment to economic growth

1.1.1. Cabinet welcomed the 2025 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) as part of continuing government efforts to drive economic growth, create jobs and address the cost of living.

1.1.2. The MTBPS announced a shift from inflation target range to a specific inflation target of 3%. The benefits of low inflation target at personal income level include prevention of cost-of-living spirals, promotion of price stability and thus protect purchasing power, supporting equitable income distribution, and protection of savings. At a macroeconomic level, the aim is to support gross capital formation and enhance currency stability which are important for investor confidence and economic growth. The National Treasury/ Reserve Bank technical team that made the recommendation for this change in Monetary Policy position, considered the drawbacks of this shift but on balance Cabinet was advised that this is the best approach for the country at the current period.

1.1.3. The MTBPS also reaffirmed government’s commitment to improve provision of critical services like health, education, and protection of the poor through social grants while also driving investments in public infrastructure such as energy, water and transport.

1.2. Quarterly Labour Force Survey reports 248 000 more jobs created in Quarter 3 of 2025

1.2.1. Cabinet welcomed Statistics South Africa Quarterly Labour Force Survey reported 248 000 more jobs created in Quarter 3 of 2025, thus increasing the number of employed persons to 17.1 million and the official unemployment rate declining by 1.3 percentage points to 31.9% in the quarter.

1.2.2. With more jobs recorded in the construction, community and social services, and trade sectors, Cabinet is pleased with job creation momentum in key areas of the economy. More jobs in the construction sector is concomitant with government’s prioritisation of infrastructure development which is matched by a one trillion Rand infrastructure budget as announced during the 2025 Budget and reaffirmed in the 2025 MTBPS.

1.3. 7.6 million Tourist Arrivals between January and September 2025

1.3.1. Cabinet welcomes the 7 634 261 million international tourist arrivals recorded between January and September 2025, marking an impressive increase of 1 108 222 visitors compared with the same period in 2024 and confirming South Africa as a premier global tourism destination.

1.3.2. Key strong growth markets that contributed to the growth are Middle East with 58%, Europe grew by 29%, key markets in Africa grew by 28%, North America by 22%, Asia with 11%.

1.4. South Africa’s Biovac produces a Cholera vaccine – a first in history vaccine to be produced in South Africa

1.4.1. Cabinet congratulated Biovac and the Departments of Health and Science, Technology and Innovation for the launch of the first vaccine to be produced in South Africa, in the history of the country.

1.4.2. Biovac’s ability to produce the Cholera vaccine in South Africa is a demonstration of South Africa’s advancement in pharmaceutical, science and technology and marking a graduation from vaccine packaging like in the instance of BNG vaccine to full vaccine manufacturing capability. The partnership of Biovac with the Human Sciences Research Council and the CSIR demonstrates the mobilisation of government’s capabilities to address the country’s challenges.

1.4.3. Cabinet is confident of Biovac, with its partners, future contribution to the eradication of diseases in South Africa and Africa through the manufacturing of vaccines focused on our continent’s disease profile.

2. G20

2.1. Nine days Count Down and G20 Summit Readiness

2.1.1. With nine (9) days to go to the G20 Leaders’ Summit on 22 and 23 November 2025, in NASREC Johannesburg, Cabinet is confident of South Africa’s readiness to host a successful first G20 Summit in the African continent.

2.1.2. Government is also ready to host in five (5) days, the G20 Social Summit from 18 to 20 November 2025 at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre, in Ekurhuleni.

2.1.3. Since taking over the reigns as President of the G20, South Africa has hosted 130 preparatory meetings which were incident free and used the opportunity to showcase the diversity of our Provinces and tourism destinations. All Provinces hosted a G20 preparatory event.

2.1.4. Comprehensive safety and security plans for the Leaders’ Summit and the Social Summit are being managed and coordinated be the relevant security structures. The President will undertake a Walk-About at the NASREC Precinct on Friday, 14 November 2025.

2.1.5. A G20 State of Readiness media briefing will be held on Sunday, 16 November 2025 to take citizens and the global stakeholders into the country’s confidence, including milestones achieved since South Africa’s G20 Presidency in November 2024.

3. Energy

3.1. Cabinet welcomed Eskom’s announcement that the National Nuclear Regulator has approved a 20-year licence extension for Koeberg Unit 2, enabling its operation until 9 November 2045. This is a significant milestone that strengthens South Africa’s long-term energy security and reflects Eskom's commitment to world-class nuclear safety standards

3.2. Cabinet further welcomed the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s (Nersa) announcement of the registration of 181 new generation facilities during the second quarter of the 2025/26 financial year.

3.3. These facilities represent a combined capacity of 1 401 MW and an estimated investment value of R30.78 billion.

4. International

4.1. South Africa Appointed Interim Chairperson of SADC at the Extraordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State.

4.1.1. Cabinet was updated on the outcome of the Extraordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government held on 7 November 2025 and the appointment of South Africa as the interim Chairperson of SADC until August 2026 at the Summit.

4.1.2. South Africa’s Interim Chairship of SADC until August 2026 and will continue with the Madagascar agenda as adopted by SADC of “Industrialisation, Agricultural Transformation, and Energy Transition for a Resilient SADC”.

4.1.3. South Africa becomes interim Chairperson following the withdrawal of Madagascar from the Chairship to focus on the stabilisation of that country following recent civil society protests.

4.1.4. SADC congratulated His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi; His Excellency Dr. Patrick Herminie, President of the Republic of Seychelles; and Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, on their recently elections in their countries.

4.1.5. SADC extended its sincere condolences to the families who lost loved ones during the protests that occurred in the Republic of Madagascar in September and, more recently, in the United Republic of Tanzania.

4.2. Extraditions: Serving Justice in South Africa

4.2.1. Cabinet was briefed on progress regarding South Africa’s extradition requests re: Botswana and Malawi.

4.2.2. Cabinet reaffirmed the principle that all persons accused of crimes must face justice in South Africa and be held fully accountable in accordance with the law and the Department of Justice of Constitutional Development has committed to appeal the Malawi court decision on Mr. Bushiri.

B. Cabinet Decisions

1. Amendment of the State Legal Representation Policy

1.1. Cabinet approved the amendment of the State Legal Representation Policy. The objective of the amendment is to allow for the provision for the legal representation of State employees, inclusive of former state employees, members of the judicial and members of the executive, following the exercise and performance of their functions in such capacities.

1.2. The amendment will cover State employees, members of the judiciary, and members of the executive when they are called to assist Commissions of Inquiry, following the exercise and performance of their functions as state employees, members of the judiciary and members of the executive.

2. South Africa initiates its intention to Bid for the 2036 or 2040 Olympic Games

2.1. Cabinet approved for South Africa to enter Continuous Dialogue with the IOC as part of its intention to bid for the 2036 or 2040 Olympic Games. The continuous dialogue with the OIC is a preliminary and exploratory engagement that is critical to advance South Africa’s intention to bid for the hosting rights of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036 or 2040.

2.2. Cabinet is confident of South Africa’s readiness to host the Olympics given South Africa’s available infrastructure.

3. Fifth Child Labour Programme of Action (CLPA) for South Africa 2025 – 2029

3.1. Cabinet approved the Fifth CLPA, which serves as the country’s national framework for combating child labour. The CLPA is a government-led initiative aimed at strengthening legislation and enforcement, raising public awareness and coordinating efforts with civil society to support children affected by child labour. Building on the lessons from previous phases, the fifth phase aims to enhance integrated and targeted interventions, with an emphasis on early identification and comprehensive support for at-risk and affected children.

4. Lifting of the state of care maintenance of Pebble Bed Modular Reactor (PBMR)

4.1. Cabinet approved the lifting of the state of care maintenance of the Pebble Bed Modular Reactor to allow South Africa to further develop the PBMR technology.

4.2. This decision will enhance South Africa’s ambition of participating in the nuclear fuel cycle and positions the country to play a role in the development Small Modular Reactor Technology.

4.3. Cabinet also approved the transfer of the Pebble Bed Modular Reactor company from Eskom to NECSA.

C. BILLS

1. Traditional Khoi-San Leadership Bill

1.1. Cabinet approved the submission of the Traditional Khoi-San Leadership Bill, 2025 to Parliament. The Bill responds to the Constitutional Court ruling that declared the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act of 2019 invalid, due to insufficient public participation during its passage through Parliament.

1.2. In 2024, Cabinet approved the publication of a revised Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill, 2024 for public comment. The revised Bill will give Parliament an opportunity to comply with the order of the Constitutional Court. The Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act of 2019 had replaced the Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Act of 2003.

D. Appointments

All appointments are subject to verification of qualifications and relevant security clearances.

1. Mr Mashwahle Joseph Diphofa as Director-General (DG) at the Department of Traditional Affairs (renewal of contract).

2. Appointment of two Non-Executive Directors of the Land Bank

i. Mr Basil Mpumelelo Maseko; and

ii. Ms Siphumelele Balungile Dlungwane.

3. Re-appointment of two Non-Executive Directors on the Board of the Development Bank of Southern Africa

iii. Mr Kenneth Willy Brown; and

iv. Ms Dinao Modirwadi Lerutle.

4. Appointment of members of the South African National Energy Development Institute (SANEDI)

i. Mr Sicelo Goodwill Xulu (chairperson)

ii. Ms Nonkosi Koranteng (deputy chairperson)

iii. Prof. Anastassios Pouris, and

iv. Ms Octavia Matshidiso Matloa

E. Updates to Cabinet

1. Junior Mining Exploration Fund (JMEF)

1.1. Cabinet received an update on the work of the JMEF, including progress on the first disbursements and plans to transform JMEF into an independent fund. Cabinet approved the JMEF in 2022 to support eligible junior mining businesses in conducting exploration activities. At the time, the fund had set a target of attracting at least 5% of global exploration expenditure to South Africa.

1.2. Since its inception, the fund has established governance structures and launched Window 1 that targeted key minerals such as copper, nickel, graphite, lithium and rare-earth elements. During this window, 119 applications translating up to R3.7 billion in funding requests were received. Of these, 46 applications were deemed eligible, reflecting strong investor interest and significant potential for investment.

2. Progress on the implementation of alternative funding pathway for modernisation and expansion of the national grid

2.1. Cabinet received a briefing on progress on the implementation of alternative funding pathways for modernisation and expansion of the national transmission grid, including the establishment of the Independent Transmission Project Office (ITPO) within the Independent Power Producers Office. In December 2023, Cabinet endorsed the ITP Programme to allow private sector participation in the development, financing, construction, and operation of new transmission infrastructure under a transparent regulatory framework.

2.2. Significant progress has been made in the operationalising alternative funding models for transmission expansion, particularly with regards to creating an enabling environment for Independent Transmission Projects.

2.3. Phase 1 of the ITP Programme is expected to unlock 1,164km of new transmission lines and additional substation capacity. Government engagement with investors has confirmed strong market appetite to participate in South Africa’s transmission expansion and modernisation programme. The gazetting of the draft electricity transmission regulations and the Ministerial Determination form part of this progress.

3. Report on the outcomes of the African Diamond Producers Association (ADPA) bilateral and official visit to the Republic of Botswana

3.1. Cabinet received a report on the outcomes of working visit to Botswana aimed at encouraging Botswana to become a member of the African Diamond Producers Association (ADPA).

3.2. The ADPA was established to promote cooperation among African diamond-producing nations, harmonize legal frameworks, and strengthen their collective influence in the global diamond industry. Despite being one of the largest diamond producers in Africa, Botswana has opted to remain outside ADPA since its formation in 2006.

3.3. Following Minister Mantashe’s visit, Botswana, in principle agreed to join ADPA and requested that South Africa facilitates with the ADPA Secretariat to participate as an observer. The visit reaffirmed the strategic partnership between South African and Botswana, and how each country could benefit from the other in mining and on the development of the continent.

4. Distribution Agency Agreements (DDA) partnerships with Eskom

4.1. Cabinet was briefed on the DDA and supported its implementation. The DDA is a contract where Eskom acts as an agent to take over a municipality's electricity distribution functions, including maintenance, repairs, and revenue collection.

4.2. This is intended to address issues like municipal debt and poor service delivery, aiming to improve reliability and help municipalities regain control of their electricity departments

4.3. These Agreements are critical instruments to restore financial discipline, enhance revenue recovery and stabilise electricity service delivery across municipalities as part of the Department of Energy and Electricity’s mandate to ensure reliable, transparent and sustainable electricity distribution industry.

F. Upcoming events

1.1 Disability Rights Awareness Month

1.1.1 The country observes Disability Rights Awareness Month (DRAM) from 3 November to 3 December under the theme: “Creating Strategic Multisectoral Partnerships for a Disability-Inclusive Society.” The month will culminate on the International and National Day of and for Persons with Disabilities on 3 December —Cabinet joins all South Africans in promoting awareness, inclusion, and equality.

1.1.2 Government continues to advance the implementation of the White Paper on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, reaffirming its commitment to building an inclusive society where all persons with disabilities enjoy equal rights, dignity, and meaningful participation.

1.1.3 While significant progress has been made in advancing the rights of people with disabilities, Cabinet calls on all sectors of society to play their part in removing remaining barriers and ensuring equitable access for people with disabilities.

2. Letsema! South Africa Unites to End Violence Against Women and Children

2.1 As we approach the annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign will take place from 25 November to 10 December 2025 under the theme: “Letsema: Men, Women, Boys and Girls working together to end Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF)”. Cabinet is deeply concerned that despite concerted efforts by government, civil society, businesses and communities to tackle the scourge, South Africa continues to grapple with alarming rates of GBVF.

2.2 In response to high levels of GBVF, government in April this year launched the 90-Day Gender Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) Acceleration Programme to ensure rapid and coordinated action against GBVF and fast track the implementation of the National Strategic Plan on GBVF.

2.3 The 90-Day programme which was led by JCPS Cluster worked on urgent and impactful interventions to reverse the upward trend of GBVF in the country. These include the re-establishment of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) to ensure cooperation in the implementation of the GBVF- National Strategic Plan.

3. National Construction Summit

3.1 The National Construction Summit will be held on 13 and 14 November 2025 in Gauteng, hosted by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) in partnership with the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB).

3.2 The summit will focus on practical solutions on speeding up construction projects, including strengthening site security, aligning procurement systems, improving reporting mechanisms, and reinforcing collaboration between the public and private sectors.

G. Messages

1. Condolences

Cabinet expressed condolences to the friends and family of

Ms Ntombazana Botha, struggle stalwart and former Deputy Minister of Arts and Culture.

2. Congratulations

Cabinet extended its congratulations and well wishes to:

Mrs Joyce Pitso, Mr Mosotho Moepya who will serve as a full-time member and Judge Dhaya Pillay will serve as a part-time member of the Electoral Commission of South Africa commissioners. Congratuled Mr Mosotho Moepya on his designation as the chairperson of the Commission.

Ms. Botseetse Kgaphola, on being crowned Miss South Africa Disability.

The Under-17 National Soccer Team - Amajimbos, who became the first South African team in their age group to progress past the group stage of the Fifa U-17 World Cup.

The Springboks for winning their second game in the Quilter Nations Series by defeating France 32 – 17.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, on his 100th Test cap. He becomes the ninth player in Springbok history to earn 100 Test caps. His inspirational journey is a testament of resilience and determination.

South African Broadcasting Corporation’s international correspondent, Sherwin Bryce-Pease and videographer Aaron Berbrick, for being named the gold winners of the Ricardo Ortega Memorial Prize by the United Nations Correspondents Association.

Mr Dan Marokane, Eskom's Group Chief Executive, for being named Sunday Times Business Leader of the Year 2025 at the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards.

Nigeria for exiting from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list in the footsteps of South Africa’s exit. This as a positive development for the African continent as provides Africa’s credibility in the global financial markets, lowers transaction costs and boosts investor confidence.

