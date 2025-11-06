White Oak Group Breaks Ground on New 'The One' Convenience Store beside Top Golf in Memphis

White Oak Group leadership team break ground on new convenience store. White Oak Group leadership team break ground on new convenience store.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- White Oak Group , in partnership with Blooming Ventures, officially broke ground today on its newest “The One” convenience store adjacent to Top Golf Memphis, further expanding its presence in the Greater Memphis area.Located at 3446 S Germantown Road, the new store reflects White Oak Group’s continued investment in delivering convenience, quality, and exceptional service to communities across the Mid-South.Today’s groundbreaking marks an important milestone in White Oak Group’s ongoing commitment to local economic growth, job creation, and enhanced customer access. The company, headquartered in Memphis, is recognized for its diversified business portfolio that spans logistics, hospitality, convenience stores, entertainment and restaurants.“Breaking ground on this new ‘The One’ location is a testament to our dedication to the people of Memphis and to expanding our footprint in the region,” said Anwar Aman, CEO & Founder of White Oak Group. “We’re proud to help shape the future of convenience and to continue investing in the community we call home.”About White Oak GroupFounded and headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, White Oak Group is “changing the landscape of business” with a diversified investment model across multiple industries. Its operations span the Southeast and Midwest, with a focus on creating value through service, innovation, and growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.