The Station Launches Food Drive to Support Mid-South Food Bank Amid SNAP Shortages

Donate food for the Mid-South Food Bank at The Station at 870 S. White Station Rd. in Memphis

Community encouraged to donate non-perishable food and essential items beginning this week

When we heard about the strain that SNAP reductions were putting on households and on the Mid-South Food Bank, we knew we wanted to help however we could.” — Nick Scott, manager, The Station

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families across the Mid-South face ongoing struggles due to reduced SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, The Station is stepping in to help. Beginning this week, the locally owned store at 870 S. White Station Rd. is hosting a community food drive to benefit the Mid-South Food Bank.Anyone can drop off non-perishable food and household essentials inside The Station’s main entrance during store hours: Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.“The need is real,” said Nick Scott, manager of The Station. “We’re seeing more and more families in our own neighborhoods struggling to put food on the table. When we heard about the strain that SNAP reductions were putting on households and on the Mid-South Food Bank, we knew we wanted to help however we could.”The Mid-South Food Bank reports a growing number of families seeking assistance as grocery costs remain high and government assistance continues to fall short. Donations of protein-rich foods, canned fruits and vegetables, pantry staples, cleaning supplies, and hygiene items are most urgently needed.Requested donations include:Canned meat, tuna, chicken, stews, chunky-style soup, chili, chicken & dumplings, peanut butter, canned fruit (no sugar preferred), canned vegetables (no salt preferred), canned 100% fruit juice, dried beans, rice, macaroni & cheese, paper products, personal hygiene items, laundry and dish detergent, cleaning supplies, and diapers.“This is a chance for our community to rally together,” Scott added. “Even one extra can from each person who visits can make a huge difference for a neighbor who’s unsure where their next meal will come from.”All donations will be delivered directly to the Mid-South Food Bank for distribution across the region.About The StationThe Station is located at 870 S. White Station Rd. in Memphis, Tennessee. More than a place to shop, The Station is committed to being a good neighbor by supporting local causes and creating opportunities for community connection.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.