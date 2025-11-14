Small Investment, Bigger Returns: A Minor Kitchen Remodel in West Coast Homes Delivers Up to 129% ROI

By refinishing existing cabinets, homeowners and contractors can save on material costs while still delivering a stunning, modern look that maximizes resale value.

Refinishing kitchen cabinets during a minor kitchen remodel offers west coast homeowners one of the highest returns on investment (ROI) in home improvement

It’s critical to invest just the right amount of time and materials to give the homeowner the results they want within their budget” — Lesley Burkard, Erecta-Rack Owner

HARTLAND, WI, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erecta-Rack, a leader in professional paint drying systems today announced that a small investment in kitchen rehabs can have high returns on investment for homeowners, especially on the west coast.Refinishing kitchen cabinets in particular - a critical component of a minor kitchen remodel - offers homeowners one of the highest returns on investment (ROI) in home improvement. With a minor kitchen remodel often recouping nearly all of its cost at resale, Erecta-Rack offers a professional-grade solution that makes refinishing projects faster, cleaner, and more efficient.Recent data highlights the financial power of kitchen updates:- A minor, midrange kitchen remodel has one of the highest returns of any home project, consistently recouping around 129% of its cost at resale on the west coast, according to the Journal of Light Construction’s 2025 Cost vs. Value Report. This type of remodel does not involve moving walls, changing the layout or replacing cabinets and costs an average of $29,728.- Instead, cabinets are refaced and finished with new hardware, and countertops floors and appliances are upgraded. Kitchens remain the most renovated room, with one of the most visible and high-impact changes being the cabinets."The kitchen is truly the heart of the home, and it’s the number one room buyers prioritize," says Erecta-Rack owner Lesley Burkard. "Replacing an entire set of kitchen cabinets can be one of the biggest expenses in a remodel. By refinishing existing cabinets, homeowners and contractors can save on material costs while still delivering a stunning, modern look that maximizes their resale value.”How Drying Equipment Drives Value in Kitchen ProjectsRefinishing kitchen cabinets, doors, and drawer fronts is a labor-intensive process that demands flawless drying conditions. Erecta-Rack's portable, stackable drying systems are engineered to address the critical bottlenecks in this process:- Maximum Space Efficiency: The 10-Level Drying Rack stacks vertically, allowing users to paint and dry up to 30 cabinet doors in a small footprint, freeing up valuable workshop or job site space.- Professional, Flawless Finish: By eliminating the need to lean parts against walls or use makeshift drying methods, Erecta-Rack prevents surface contamination, smudging, and damage, ensuring a factory-quality finish that boosts the perceived value of the kitchen.“We know that kitchen rehabs require thoughtful planning,” said Burkard. “ It’s critical to invest just the right amount of time and materials to give the homeowner the results they want within their budget. Having the right tools to maximize time and quality, like Erecta-Rack drying systems, make a big difference in keeping a project running smoothly and maximizing ROI.”About Erecta-RackErecta-Rack, a family-owned and operated division of Innovative Solutions LLC, provides a complete line of modular, portable, and durable paint drying and finishing systems for professionals and serious DIYers in the painting, remodeling, and carpentry industries. Designed, engineered, and based in the USA, Erecta-Rack's solutions maximize productivity and deliver superior results for cabinet doors, entry doors, trim, and other painted projects. The full product line can be found on the Erecta-Rack website: https://erecta-rack.com

