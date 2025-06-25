Professional Painters Recommend Thoughtful Set-up and Drying Racks for Kitchen Renovations

Taking time to properly prep the area for painting is as important as the painting itself

HARTLAND, WI, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the highly popular kitchen renovation market, professional painters know that prepping the area for painting and drying is far more time consuming - and equally important - as the actual painting.One of the most time consuming parts of a kitchen renovation, repainting cabinets, is expedited by an onsite drying system. The Erecta-Rack 10-level paint drying rack comes in a portable bag that is easily assembled without tools and can hold up to 30 cabinet doors or 50 pounds per level of full-sized doors, shutters and/or furniture drawers."Having a portable, easy to set-up drying rack has been a lifesaver," said Dena Dyess, professional painter and owner of All Brushes In. "My Erecta-Racks have paid for themselves over and over - allowing me to handle kitchen renovations with more efficiency and quality control with fewer touch-ups. An organized job site gives homeowners the peace of mind that the most important room in their home is being handled professionally.”“While kitchen trends change from year-to-year, the demand for professionals who can update a kitchen in a cost and time-efficient manner is steady,” said Erecta-Rack owner Lesley Burkard. “When getting a price estimate from a painter, asking detailed questions about their process may help you understand if they have the right skills - and tools - to get the job done on time and on budget.”Erecta-Rack is a family-owned and operated company based in Hartland, Wisconsin specializing in developing and engineering quality tools to help professional painters increase efficiency. For more information visit: https://erecta-rack.com

