Refinish, Don't Replace: Erecta-Rack Shows Homeowners How a Cabinet Refresh Delivers Up to 96% ROI on Kitchen Remodels

HARTLAND, WI, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erecta-Rack, a leader in professional paint drying systems, today published new guidance demonstrating how refinishing kitchen cabinets—a critical component of a minor kitchen remodel—offers homeowners one of the highest returns on investment (ROI) in home improvement. With a minor kitchen remodel often recouping nearly all of its cost at resale, Erecta-Rack offers a professional-grade solution that makes refinishing projects faster, cleaner, and more efficient.Recent data highlights the financial power of kitchen updates:- A minor, midrange kitchen remodel has one of the highest returns of any home project, consistently recouping around 113% of its cost at resale, according to the Journal of Light Construction’s 2025 Cost vs. Value Report. This type of remodel does not involve moving walls, changing the layout or replacing cabinets. Instead, cabinets are refaced and finished with new hardware, and countertops floors and appliances are upgraded. Kitchens remain the most renovated room, with one of the most visible and high-impact changes being the cabinets."The kitchen is truly the heart of the home, and it’s the number one room buyers prioritize," says Erecta-Rack owner Lesley Burkard. "Replacing an entire set of kitchen cabinets can be one of the biggest expenses in a remodel. By refinishing existing cabinets, homeowners and contractors save a huge amount on material costs while still delivering a stunning, modern look that maximizes their resale value. The key to a professional, durable finish is a clean, organized drying process, and that's exactly what Erecta-Rack provides."How Drying Equipment Drives Value in Kitchen ProjectsRefinishing kitchen cabinets, doors, and drawer fronts is a labor-intensive process that demands flawless drying conditions. Erecta-Rack's portable, stackable drying systems are engineered to address the critical bottlenecks in this process:- Maximum Space Efficiency: The 10-Level Drying Rack stacks vertically, allowing users to paint and dry up to 30 cabinet doors in a small footprint, freeing up valuable workshop or job site space.- Professional, Flawless Finish: By eliminating the need to lean parts against walls or use makeshift drying methods, Erecta-Rack prevents surface contamination, smudging, and damage, ensuring a factory-quality finish that boosts the perceived value of the kitchen.- Faster Turnaround: The organized workflow significantly reduces project time, allowing contractors to complete the high-impact cabinet portion of the remodel more quickly, leading to faster project completion and higher homeowner satisfaction."Our systems are designed to turn an often-messy, space-consuming job into a highly efficient operation," Burkard adds. "When you're aiming for that high-ROI finish, you can’t compromise quality with a risky drying set-up.About Erecta-RackErecta-Rack, a family-owned and operated division of Innovative Solutions LLC, provides a complete line of modular, portable, and durable paint drying and finishing systems for professionals and serious DIYers in the painting, remodeling, and carpentry industries. Designed, engineered, and based in the USA, Erecta-Rack's solutions maximize productivity and deliver superior results for cabinet doors, entry doors, trim, and other painted projects. The full product line can be found on the Erecta-Rack website: https://erecta-rack.com

