Thash Mose Named Comic to Watch by the New York Comedy Festival

Thash Mose Named Comic to Watch

Thash Mose is selected for the New York Comedy Festival’s Comics To Watch showcase.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Comedy Festival has selected Thash Mose for its prestigious “Comics To Watch” showcase, an annual event that highlights the very best emerging comedians from across the country. Each year, festival producers conduct an extensive search to identify standout new voices in comedy - artists poised for national recognition.Mose, a regular opener for Jay Leno, is known for her sharp joke-writing, blending classic structure with offbeat, original premises. She has appeared at the Boston Comedy Festival and performs regularly at The Comic Strip Live in New York.Raised on a farm in a small Danish village of just 134 people, Mose brings a distinctive mix of rural charm and tightly crafted wit to the stage - making her a natural fit for a showcase dedicated to the next generation of breakout talent.Thash Mose will perform in the New York Comedy Festival’s Comics To Watch Showcase at 10:00 PM on November 11 and November 14 at The Venue on Music Row at the Hard Rock Hotel New York.For more information about the New York Comedy Festival’s “Comics To Watch” showcase , visit: https://nycomedyfestival.com/lineup/comics-to-watch/

