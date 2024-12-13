Sold-Out Success: Thash Mose Makes Her Headlining Debut

Sold-Out Debut: Thash Mose Lights Up Flappers!

Stand-up comedian Thash Mose marked her headlining debut with a sold-out performance at Flappers Comedy Club.

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising comedian Thash Mose drew a packed house, marking a major milestone in her career.Originally from a small Danish village with a population of just 134, Mose added a personal and humorous touch to her performance by gifting each audience member a tin of Danish butter cookies—a can many Americans associate with sewing kits. The tins were labeled with a playful message: “Tak for being part of my first headlining show — You made it magical! Now enjoy your cookies/sewing kit!”. The evening concluded with a lively afterparty at the Flappers Comedy Club bar.The sold-out debut didn’t go unnoticed; it paved the way for bigger opportunities, most notably an invitation to open for comedy legend Jay Leno.Flappers Comedy Club, located in Burbank, California, is renowned for showcasing top comedic talent from across the country. To see the latest lineup of performances, visit flapperscomedy.com For more about Thash Mose, including her upcoming shows, visit thashmose.com

