Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,410 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,308 in the last 365 days.

Sold-Out Success: Thash Mose Makes Her Headlining Debut

Sold-Out Debut: Thash Mose Lights Up Flappers!

Stand-up comedian Thash Mose marked her headlining debut with a sold-out performance at Flappers Comedy Club.

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising comedian Thash Mose drew a packed house, marking a major milestone in her career.

Originally from a small Danish village with a population of just 134, Mose added a personal and humorous touch to her performance by gifting each audience member a tin of Danish butter cookies—a can many Americans associate with sewing kits. The tins were labeled with a playful message: “Tak for being part of my first headlining show — You made it magical! Now enjoy your cookies/sewing kit!”. The evening concluded with a lively afterparty at the Flappers Comedy Club bar.

The sold-out debut didn’t go unnoticed; it paved the way for bigger opportunities, most notably an invitation to open for comedy legend Jay Leno.

Flappers Comedy Club, located in Burbank, California, is renowned for showcasing top comedic talent from across the country. To see the latest lineup of performances, visit flapperscomedy.com.

For more about Thash Mose, including her upcoming shows, visit thashmose.com.

Charlotte Brooks
Representation
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sold-Out Success: Thash Mose Makes Her Headlining Debut

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more