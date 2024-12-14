Thash Mose Opens for Comedy Legend Jay Leno

Comedians Jay Leno and Thash Mose

From selling out her first headlining show to opening for Jay Leno, Thash Mose is proving she’s a name to watch in comedy.

Opening for Jay Leno was an honor and a joy! My family loves Leno and is very proud of me.” — Thash Mose

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thash Mose opened for comedy legend Jay Leno this past weekend at Flappers Comedy Club.Mose, known for her clean and playful comedy, has quickly become one of the nation's fastest rising comedians.'Opening for Jay Leno was an honor and a joy! My family loves Leno and is very proud of me.' said Mose, who gifted the comedy icon a tin of Danish butter cookies—a nod to her roots, growing up on a farm in a small Danish village with a population of just 134.Jay Leno, despite recovering from a recent fall, delivered a stellar performance, showcasing his remarkable resilience and dedication to his craft.Flappers Comedy Club, located in Burbank, California, is renowned for showcasing top comedic talent from across the country. For the latest lineup of performances, visit flapperscomedy.com For more about Thash Mose, including her upcoming shows, visit thashmose.com

