AI Tinkerers Returns to St. Louis on February 4, 2026
International Organization for AI Developer Meetups Will Host Its St. Louis Chapter's Third Event at Sketch Development Services in Webster Groves
"This will be the third AI Tinkerers event we've organized," says Calvin Horrell, GM at Sketch. "The first two have been successful, and we can't wait to see what we learn at the third one. These demonstrations aren't just about theoretical experiments. The people who come to these are using artificial intelligence to solve real problems. This organization creates the perfect opportunity to network with and learn from people who are true leaders in AI Adoption."
Beyond the networking and learning opportunities, attendees can apply to demonstrate their creations. By giving demos and showing their code, the presenters get valuable feedback.
"It was a great experience showcasing the AI-built app," adds Asha Somayajula. Lead Engineer at CarNow, Inc., Asha has previously joined an AI Tinkerers session to demonstrate an AI-enabled health app she built in her spare time. "I had some great questions from the audience, and it was an interactive session. They were keen on understanding the intrinsic AI integration within the app, specifically the prompt engineering and embedded AI analysis." The group seemed equally impressed by the integration Asha established between the chatbot and an MCP server.
Tony Melson, who has also presented at AI Tinkerers St. Louis, shares the appreciation for what this group offers: "AI Tinkerers provides practitioners an opportunity to see under the hood of other nascent AI projects while also getting valuable feedback on their own." A data scientist by trade, Tony used his spare time to create an AI tool that finds all of his HSA-eligible expenses. The application ingests receipts and identifies opportunities to maximize an HSA's tax benefits. It's only for personal use, Tony says, but his invention provides a prime example of AI's potential to drive financial outcomes.
Admission is limited for AI Tinkerers - St. Louis, and past events have reached capacity. Those who want to discuss AI, present their software, or sit and listen can RSVP via the event page.
Sketch Development Services is a USA-based software development company in St. Louis, Missouri. In addition to AI-enabled custom software development services, the firm provides management consulting, Atlassian tooling, and cloud services. Sketch’s software consulting clients include enterprises with annual revenue exceeding $100 billion, as well as mid-market, SMB, and startup clients.
