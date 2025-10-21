Sketch Development Services Becomes Atlassian Authorized Training Partner

Atlassian Authorized Training Partner

St. Louis-Based Software Consultancy Grows Atlassian Partnership by Delivering Authorized Training and Instruction

We’re excited about this step because it’s exactly what our clients and Atlassian customers need right now.” — Elizabeth Wheeler, VP Partner Solutions, Sketch

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sketch Development Services, a software development company and Atlassian Partner in St. Louis, MO, today announces that it is an Atlassian Authorized Training Partner. This is the latest step Sketch has taken to grow its Atlassian partnership, and it marks a significant milestone. Sketch is now authorized to provide official training on Atlassian products.“This is huge for our Atlassian practice, and it’s also a natural extension of our existing training offerings for delivery teams,” says John Krewson, founder and CEO of Sketch. “Instead of going through the motions or checking a box for tooling adoption, we want our clients to get the full value from their tools. We see too many teams invest in Atlassian and only use a fraction of what they’re paying for. Our approach makes sure training translates into real results right away.”Elizabeth Wheeler, VP of Partner Solutions at Sketch, shares Krewson’s focus on outcomes. “The organizations we work with are focused on scaling, not just growing. Growth means adding more people or tools; scale means getting more out of what you already have. The fastest way to do that is to train your employees so they can deliver more value with the resources they already use.”“I can’t count how many times I’ve heard a client say, ‘Oh yeah, we have Jira—but no one really uses it, so they just went back to Outlook and Excel,’” adds James Nippert, VP of Consulting at Sketch. Because he runs the software consulting practice and helps enterprise software teams transform the way they deliver value, Nippert has seen firsthand what can go wrong when teams fail to communicate and collaborate effectively. “This training program is our way of fixing that. It’s about helping teams leverage Atlassian tools to speed up delivery.”With its new status as an Atlassian Authorized Training Partner, Sketch will be hosting public training events as well as providing private consulting. To learn more, visit the page about Sketch’s Atlassian consulting offerings ###Sketch Development Services is a leading software consultancy in St. Louis, Missouri . The firm provides Atlassian tooling, AI-infused custom software development, management consulting, and cloud services. Sketch’s past and current clients include multiple members of the Fortune 500, along with SMBs, startups, and public sector organizations.

