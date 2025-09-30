Sketch Makes Key Hire to Expand Atlassian Offering

Elizabeth Wheeler, VP of Partner Solutions at Sketch Development

Sketch Development Services, a leading software consultancy in St. Louis, has hired Elizabeth Wheeler to advance its existing Atlassian partnership.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sketch Development Services, a software development company and Atlassian Partner in St. Louis, MO , today announces a new hire to expand its already-growing Atlassian practice. Elizabeth Wheeler will be joining the team as the VP of Partner Solutions. Wheeler has previous experience working as an Atlassian Certified Professional and growing a global solution partner program for Atlassian Platinum Solution Partners.“This role builds on the work I’ve been doing for years,” says Wheeler. “The priority now is scaling the practice by growing our client base, strengthening our relationship with Atlassian, and continuing to stay close to the work. I am focused on putting the right structure in place, setting clear standards, and ensuring we are positioned to deliver measurable results for every client we support.”“Our existing team did a great job initiating the Atlassian partnership in the last year. It created a spark and quickly added value to old clients and new ones,” adds John Krewson, CEO and Founder of Sketch. “Adding Elizabeth to the team is going to be like throwing fuel on that fire. We can’t wait to see where our practice goes next.”“This is going to be a big deal for us as a consultancy, and for a lot of our clients, too,” echoes Tyler Dougherty, who leads business development at Sketch. “We’re already seeing a lot of interest from existing clients and new prospects, especially in the enterprise space. Atlassian is often a significant investment for an organization, especially once the team reaches a certain size or needs advanced features. People want to know how they can optimize their instances to spend less and get more at the same time.”Sketch has already hosted multiple Atlassian Community Events, and has plans to release a great deal more educational content now that Wheeler is in the seat. For more information on upcoming events, webinars, and educational content, follow Sketch on LinkedIn ###Sketch Development Services is a top software consultancy in St. Louis, Missouri . The firm provides Atlassian tooling, AI-infused custom software development, management consulting, and cloud services. Sketch’s past and current clients include multiple members of the Fortune 500, along with SMBs, startups, and organizations in the public sector.

