John Bolton Critiques Trump-era Foreign Policy on MOXY Channel with Award-winning Journalist Sandra Peebles

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran journalist Sandra Peebles conducted an in-depth interview with former U.S. National Security Advisor and Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton - available on MOXY, the nation’s leading civic engagement platform also known as the 21st-century public square.The conversation, produced through MOXY’s Journalism Partner Program, gives voters direct access to substantive domestic and foreign policy insights from one of the country’s most recognized political figures. At a moment when Americans seek credible and substantive information they can trust, this interview offers clarity on global issues that shape the nation’s future."I think the right policy for the United States should be regime change in Venezuela..." John Bolton, former National Security Advisor under Trump Administration 45, Ambassador to the United Nations.Watch the full interview exclusively on MOXY at this link: https://moxy.live/post-details/691668e0cebf2f881c061e4f Introducing MOXY: A Civic Ecosystem That Puts Voters FirstCivic information is often scattered, confusing, or filtered through partisan channels. MOXY was created to simplify that landscape.MOXY is a civic engagement platform — a comprehensive ecosystem that unifies personalized civic tools, credible journalism, official data, and constructive dialogue in one accessible place. It empowers voters with clarity, supports journalists with visibility and sustainability, strengthens organizations, and enables transparent engagement between residents and their elected officials.Within MOXY, users gain access to:VeracityRated NewsA robust and broad spectrum newsfeed featuring hundreds of outlets across the ideological spectrum, each with ratings and analysis supplied by NewsguardComprehensive Official DataDetailed representative profiles, campaign funding transparency, legislative tracking, and vote histories.Personalized Civic ToolsBallots tailored to each voter’s home address, local directories of elected leaders, petitions, election reminders, and more.Creator-Powered JournalismJournalists like Sandra Peebles receive the tools and reach they need to bring independent reporting directly to engaged civic audiences.Interactive Civic DialogueForums, live streams, podcasts, community chats, and collaborative features that foster respectful, people-centered participation. MOXY brings voters, journalists, organizations, and elected officials into one transparent civic ecosystem — Democracy, Simplified.Leadership Perspective“MOXY was designed to make civic engagement clear, accessible, and empowering,” said César M. Melgoza, Founder & CEO of MOXY. “Sandra Peebles’ interview with Ambassador Bolton is exactly the kind of credible, in-depth journalism that helps voters understand complex issues with confidence.”Accessing the InterviewThe full conversation with John Bolton, conducted by Sandra Peebles on her forum We the Peebles, is available now on MOXY for iOS, Android, and web browsers.About MOXYMOXY is a modern civic engagement platform for empowering voters with clarity, transparency, and credible information. Through personalized voter tools, Veracity-rated news, journalism channels, organizational outreach, and transparent connections to elected officials, MOXY strengthens civic participation and trust — all within a single, accessible ecosystem.Democracy, Simplified.MOXY is an online platform designed to inform and engage voters within a contemporary, educational and inclusive format. It features detailed location-based information such as elected officials, legislation, ballots and voting process information tailored to a voter’s own jurisdictions. It also includes a wealth of survey research which members have the option to participate in, plus forums, POV’s, Podcasts and Live Streams facilitate discussion among its users. The elegantly simple user interface, its blend of official and user-generated content along with its constructive approach to discourse makes MOXY one-of-a-kind among platforms.Visit the Website https://www.moxy.live or download MOXY from the app stores to learn more. 