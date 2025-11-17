Coeo Group Selects Bright Pattern's AI-Powered Platform to Transform Debt Collection Operations Across Europe

Bright Pattern's omnichannel solution provides our agents with the advanced tools they need to optimize receivables management while maintaining the first-class customer service that sets us apart.” — Frank Kollack, Head of Contact Center

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Pattern , a leader in AI-powered omnichannel contact center solutions, today announced that coeo Group, Europe's leading technology-based debt collection company, has selected and successfully deployed Bright Pattern's platform across its entire contact center operations.The coeo Group, which handles over 5 million new debt collection cases annually with more than 600 employees, has implemented Bright Pattern's flexible AI-powered omnichannel solution to serve its diverse client base spanning e-commerce, payment services, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), telecommunications, utilities, insurance, and mobility sectors. More than 300 agents are now utilizing the new platform, which has completely replaced the company's previous Genesys solution.Working with Sogedes, Bright Pattern's implementation partner with over 20 years of expertise in omnichannel contact center technologies, the deployment was completed rapidly with minimal disruption to coeo's operations.DRIVING INNOVATION IN DEBT COLLECTION"In today's fast-paced debt collection environment, we need technology that can keep pace with our innovation-driven approach while delivering the sophisticated AI capabilities our clients expect," said Frank Kollack, Head of Contact Center, Authorized Officer at coeo Inkasso GmbH. "Bright Pattern's omnichannel solution provides our agents with the advanced tools they need to optimize receivables management while maintaining the first-class customer service that sets us apart. The seamless integration and rapid deployment, supported by Sogedes' exceptional expertise, allowed us to transition 300+ agents without compromising our service levels or operational excellence."MODERNIZING CONTACT CENTER INFRASTRUCTURE"Coeo represents exactly the type of forward-thinking organization that understands the strategic value of modern AI-powered contact center technology," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "Their decision to replace a legacy system with our platform demonstrates their commitment to operational excellence and innovation. We're proud that our solution's flexibility and rapid implementation capabilities enabled coeo to transform their contact center operations quickly and efficiently.”Key Implementation Highlights:• Rapid Deployment: Smooth integration with minimal disruption to ongoing operations• Scale: 300+ agents deployed across the platform• Complete System Replacement: Full migration from legacy Genesys solution• Omnichannel Support: Unified platform across all customer communication channelsABOUT COEO GROUPThe coeo Group is Europe's leading technology-based debt collection company, setting new standards in the industry with its innovation-driven customer focus and tailor-made debt collection solutions. With more than 600 employees handling over 5 million new debt collection cases annually, coeo provides solutions to well-known customers in e-commerce, payment services, BNPL, telecommunications, utilities, insurance, and mobility. By leveraging a powerful tech stack, an extensive data pool, and consistent performance management, coeo achieves outstanding success rates. Supported by a team of exceptional experts, the company combines cutting-edge AI technologies with first-class customer service to continuously optimize receivables management and all business processes.ABOUT SOGEDESAs an experienced IT and AI service partner with over 20 years of expertise in omnichannel contact center technologies and 12 years in AI-supported process automation, Sogedes is always at its customers' side as a competent service provider. With best-of-class software in the areas of AI, automation, contact centers, and data analysis, Sogedes consistently delivers services tailored to customer needs from more than 20 solution partners across three continents. For more information, visit www.sogedes.com ABOUT BRIGHT PATTERNFounded by pioneers in the contact center industry, Bright Pattern delivers a natively built, all-in-one AI-powered omnichannel platform including comprehensive contact center capabilities, an advanced AI suite and workforce management (WFM.)Recognized as the fastest time-to-implement and lowest-cost-to-deploy, Bright Pattern delivers unmatched time-to-value.Serving over 500 customers across 30 countries, Bright Pattern's cloud-native platform offers customers their deployment choice — whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in private cloud environments.For more information on how Bright Pattern is reimagining customer experience, visit www.brightpattern.com

